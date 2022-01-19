Baner abduction case: CCTVs in area fail to deliver footage to cops; most not functional

PUNE For nine days, a team of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police were desperately trying to trace the whereabouts of a 4-year-old boy allegedly abducted by an unidentified two-wheeler-borne man.

One of the clues probe officials were looking at was to gather footage through the network of over 400 CCTV cameras installed by the civic body under Smart City mission across the city.

However, most CCTV of the cameras are non-operational. According to police officials, they could gather footage from only one CCTV near Baner, where the alleged kidnapper is seen riding the two-wheeler with the child. The alleged kidnapper is then caught on another camera when he dropped the child off at Punavle.

“In some CCTV cameras, there was no footage available as they were non-functional, while at some locations cameras were not installed,” said a senior officer from the Pune police.

According to the officer, many private establishments had CCTV cameras working. “When it came to shops cameras were pointed towards their entrance not towards the streets,” the officer quoted above said.

Local residents said Smart City has failed to deliver on its promise to keep the city safe.

The local police probing the kidnapping case also tried to scan through CCTVs installed by private establishments including housing societies. They had limited success as only a few CCTVs – one near his residence and another at Chikhali - captured the image of the kidnapper.

“The installation is still ongoing and has not been handed over to Smart City. It may not be true to say that all CCTV cameras don’t work, as we were informed almost 70% of them are working. The last survey after installation was seven months ago,” said Anirudha Shahapure, chief knowledge officer, PSCDCL.

According to Shahapure, Smart City had awarded the tenders of 400 CCTV cameras to be installed in Aundh, Baner and Balewadi to a private firm at the end of 2019. “However immediately after that Covid-19 hit us and we were in lockdown, even though infrastructure was put in place. We are investigating with the firm as to why not all CCTVs are operational.”

A major project of offering extra protection under Smart City was worked upon between PSCDCL, PMC and the Pune Police, where each location in the Aund, Baner Balewadi area was surveyed. It seems CCTV cameras placed in the area don’t really work.