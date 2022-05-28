Bank fraud case: ED attaches Pune firm’s immovable properties worth 62.70 crore

Pune: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 22 had issued a provisional order for attachment of immovable properties of M/s Nipko Engineering Services Pvt Ltd amounting to Rs.62.70 crore in a bank fraud case. The probe agency released the information on Friday.

The investigation agency took action based on an FIR registered by CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Pune, in 2020, wherein a complaint was filed against the company, its director Narendra Achyut Rao Korde, unknown officials of Andhra Bank and others related to a bank fraud of about Rs72.99 crore.

The ED in its release stated that the modus operandi used for laundering funds was that the accused obtained false/fake purchase orders from different companies/firms and forged supporting documents — invoices, delivery challans, goods receipts notes — to show genuine transactions of goods between companies. Thereafter, these documents along with application for bill discounting were submitted to Andhra Bank. Other associates like directors/proprietors/ authorised signatories of fictitious buyer companies used to give acceptance of the said bills to their respective banks wherein no physical transactions of goods were carried out. The said fake bills were discounted and amounts were credited in companies’ account of Korde.

It added, “The said funds were further laundered in the guise of payment to third parties/fictitious firms and cash withdrawal and were layered and integrated in the bank account of various other companies to hide the original source of proceeds of crime and utilised for acquiring immovable properties worth Rs62.70 crore, which have been provisionally attached.”