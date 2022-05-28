Bank fraud case: ED attaches Pune firm’s immovable properties worth ₹62.70 crore
Pune: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 22 had issued a provisional order for attachment of immovable properties of M/s Nipko Engineering Services Pvt Ltd amounting to Rs.62.70 crore in a bank fraud case. The probe agency released the information on Friday.
The investigation agency took action based on an FIR registered by CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Pune, in 2020, wherein a complaint was filed against the company, its director Narendra Achyut Rao Korde, unknown officials of Andhra Bank and others related to a bank fraud of about Rs72.99 crore.
The ED in its release stated that the modus operandi used for laundering funds was that the accused obtained false/fake purchase orders from different companies/firms and forged supporting documents — invoices, delivery challans, goods receipts notes — to show genuine transactions of goods between companies. Thereafter, these documents along with application for bill discounting were submitted to Andhra Bank. Other associates like directors/proprietors/ authorised signatories of fictitious buyer companies used to give acceptance of the said bills to their respective banks wherein no physical transactions of goods were carried out. The said fake bills were discounted and amounts were credited in companies’ account of Korde.
It added, “The said funds were further laundered in the guise of payment to third parties/fictitious firms and cash withdrawal and were layered and integrated in the bank account of various other companies to hide the original source of proceeds of crime and utilised for acquiring immovable properties worth Rs62.70 crore, which have been provisionally attached.”
-
SAD panel submits report, asks leaders to seek forgiveness from Panth
The 13-member panel of the Shiromani Akali Dal formed to suggest “course correction” for the party after its recent rout in the Punjab assembly elections wants the leadership to seek forgiveness from the Akal Takht and Panth for all “inadvertent or advertent mistakes” committed in the past.
-
Sangrur LS bypoll: AAP begins survey to select candidate
After the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, the Aam Aadmi Party has started a survey to select its “best” candidate for the high-stakes contest. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's won the Sangrur seat for the AAP in 2014 and 2019 general elections and was the only MP from the party in the Lok Sabha in the present tenure.
-
Pune district reports 55 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 55 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 308 are active cases. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 681,165 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, a total of 18.38 million doses have been registered.
-
Ghaziabad residents push for Metro rail; scrapping of ropeway project
The residents of Indirapuram have reservations over the proposed ropeway project in Ghaziabad and initiated a 10-day signature campaign for Metro rail connectivity. As a technical committee is about to find out the feasibility of the Mohan Nagar to Vaishali ropeway corridor, the residents said Metro connectivity will be a much better option. The Ghaziabad Development Authority, in its recently-concluded board meeting on April 30, approved the public-private-partnership model for the ropeway project.
-
Rags-to-riches journey of builder Avinash Bhosale
PUNE It is for the second time that auto-rickshaw driver-turned-smalltime builder-turned flamboyant businessman – Avinash Bhosale – has been arrested by law enforcement agencies, and both the times, the reason for the arrests has been 'finance'. The court granted Bhosale bail on the same day. From an auto rickshaw driver to a smalltime builder to a flamboyant businessman, Bhosale has had a chequered past with more than his fair share of controversies.
