Banned drugs under lens, police recruitment aspirant disqualified in Nanded

Nanded police on Saturday found a candidate, with an injection syringe and bottle of Oxy boost injection to enhance physical capacity during a police recruitment test while major stock of another drug was seized by Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) from Solapur ahead of prominent wrestling tournament scheduled this month.

Nanded police said the candidate was disqualified from the recruitment process and they are waiting for lab reports.

According to Nanded police, a candidate during the ongoing police constable recruitment process abruptly requested to visit the washroom on Saturday at around 6 am.

Police suspected his behaviour. One of the police officers then went behind him and found a bottle of oxy boost injection and a syringe in his bag. Police produced him in front of the recruitment committee and disqualified him from the process.

Shrikrishna Kokate, SP Nanded said, “One of the candidates was found using Oxy boost injection.

This acts as a booster dose which is not permitted in the recruitment process. We sent his blood and bottle samples to the forensic laboratory. We had also taken technical help from FDA,” he said.

Kokate further said that no case has been registered against the candidate as we are waiting for the report from the concerned department.

After getting the report, further necessary action will be taken.

On Friday, the FDA had taken action against three medical shops Deepak Medicals Akluj, Rajlaxmi Medicals Velapur and Omsai Medicals in Shripur in Solapur district for selling Mephentermine Sulphate injection in the district.

FDA officials alleged that these injections were sold without proper permission to the wrestlers and bodybuilders ahead of the Maharashtra Kesari competition scheduled this month in the districts which are illegal, hence Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) department had registered a first information report (FIR) against four medical shop owners in Solapur district.

Drug inspector, Arun Godse received a complaint about particular medicals in Akluj and the adjoining area selling Mephentermine sulphate injections to the wrestlers ahead of the wrestling competition.

Taking cognizance of it, Godse and his team inspected sales and purchase records of four medicals for the year 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 and found that, there is a mismatch in the record.

Godse said, “When asked about the mismatch, the accused confessed that they had sold Mephentermine sulphate injections to bodybuilders, wrestlers without any prescription and which is illegal and hence we have registered FIR against four accused and suspended licenses of three of them.’’

Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials said, Mephentermine as its main ingredient found being used among bodybuilders.

The gym instructors use this product to inject the bodybuilders as a pre-workout intravenous injection.

They take it as it is beneficial for fat loss and workout, but after a few months, they get addicted to it.

It boosts their performance and gives the same effect/jerk/boost as alcohol or cocaine gives. After consuming it a person will not be in a normal state of mind.

The accused have been identified as Dipak Vijaykumar Phade, Manoj Popat Jadhav, Nana Balu Bansode and Ramesh Babasaheb Naik.

Shirish Sardeshpande, superintendent of police (SP), Solapur rural said, “FDA officials found few medical stores are selling some injections without any prescriptions.

Hence, they have lodged a police complaint against them. According to the complaint, we have registered an FIR against the four owners of the medical stores on Friday and further investigation is going on,” he said. Sardeshpande further said, as of now no arrest has been made in this case, but as soon as we will get the necessary documentary evidence, we will take a further course of action.

Against the backdrop of this Pune city police have issued an alert for its officers to strengthen the scrutinizing process to maintain transparency during the recruitment process.

Sandeep Karnik, joint commissioner of police, Pune said, ‘’We are maintaining high transparency during the ongoing police recruitment process. Against the backdrop of the Nanded incident, we have issued an alert to our staff to strengthen our ongoing scrutinizing process.‘’

A case has been registered under sections 276, 336, 328, 420, 468 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).