Baramati GST official booked for allegedly demanding bribe

PUNE: The superintendent of Central Goods and Service Tax’s (GST) Baramati unit was booked for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from a man
Published on Apr 20, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The accused was identified as Kuldeepak Sharma, superintendent, Central GST, Range 1, Baramati, Pune-2 Commissionerate, according to the FIR registered by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

A complaint was lodged by a man identified as Dushant Jadhav who allegedly worked as a labour supply contractor and is a farmer.

The complainant allegedly received a notice on email of non-payment of service tax for the year 2016-2017 on March 23. The letter was signed by Sharma who later allegedly called Jadhav for a meeting and demanded a bribe in exchange of not sending an adverse report to the Pune CGST Commissioner Office, according to the complaint.

Jadhav submitted a complaint through email to ACB and a case was registered.

A case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered by ACB Pune against Sharma.

