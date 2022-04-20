Baramati GST official booked for allegedly demanding bribe
PUNE: The superintendent of Central Goods and Service Tax’s (GST) Baramati unit was booked for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from a man.
The accused was identified as Kuldeepak Sharma, superintendent, Central GST, Range 1, Baramati, Pune-2 Commissionerate, according to the FIR registered by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB).
A complaint was lodged by a man identified as Dushant Jadhav who allegedly worked as a labour supply contractor and is a farmer.
The complainant allegedly received a notice on email of non-payment of service tax for the year 2016-2017 on March 23. The letter was signed by Sharma who later allegedly called Jadhav for a meeting and demanded a bribe in exchange of not sending an adverse report to the Pune CGST Commissioner Office, according to the complaint.
Jadhav submitted a complaint through email to ACB and a case was registered.
A case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered by ACB Pune against Sharma.
-
Copper T, still a popular contraceptive choice among women
Mumbai Data from the family planning and welfare department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows that the Copper T- the intrauterine device (IUD), is still the most preferred contraceptive method for women, compared to Antara- the injectable contraceptive. While in 2019-2020, 2,187 women took the injectable contraceptive, 39,604 opted for Copper T. Head of gynaecology department at Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Dr Ashok Anand, too said there is not much awareness about Antara.
-
No water in Khadakwasla: Bombay HC seeks reply from PMC, PMRDA
PUNE The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Metropolitan and Regional Development Authority to file their reply within two weeks while hearing a writ petition filed on behalf of Dilip Vedepatil on behalf of the villages in Khdakavasla legislative assembly region to ensure water supply to residents of Bavdhan Budruk, Kondhawe- Dhawade, New Kopare, Shivane, Kirkatwadi, Nandoshi, Uttamnagar, Narhe, Dhayari, Ambegaon, Sus and Mhalunge.
-
Kidney swap case: HC stays organ transplant licence suspension of Ruby Hall Clinic
PUNE On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court stayed the orders passed by the state health department to suspend the organ transplant licence of Ruby Hall Clinic. The order was passed after the state health department suspended the license for organ transplantation of the hospital for six months in connection to a kidney swapping case reported from the city. The order was pronounced in open court, in the presence of advocates from respective parties.
-
State approves Swargate to Katraj underground metro route extension
The state government on Wednesday gave a nod for Swargate to Katraj underground metro route extension and approved a share of Rs450.95 crore for the project. The Pune Municipal Corporation had cleared the extension of the underground metro rail route, a distance of 5.4km in September 2021 and sent a proposal for approval to the state government. The total project cost is Rs3,668 crore and it is expected to be completed by April 2027.
-
Minister files extortion case against sister of ex-live-in partner
Mumbai Social justice minister Dhananjay Munde filed an extortion case against the sister of his former live-in partner for allegedly demanding ₹5 crore by threatening to defame him. She said that she will post messages on social media that he forced her to withdraw her rape complaint. In his complaint, the minister stated that since 2004, he has been in a relationship with a woman, with whom he had two kids as well.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics