Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Barshi stock market scam: Vishal Fate appears in live video, surrenders before police
pune news

Barshi stock market scam: Vishal Fate appears in live video, surrenders before police

PUNE Prime accused in the ₹15 crore Barshi stock market scam Vishal Fate, who was under the radar of central agencies after a lookout notice was issued against, appeared live on a social media video on Monday and claimed that he would be surrendering at the nearest police station of his residence
Prime accused in the 15 crore Barshi stock market scam Vishal Fate, appeared live on a social media video on Monday. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 07:09 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE Prime accused in the 15 crore Barshi stock market scam Vishal Fate, who was under the radar of central agencies after a lookout notice was issued against, appeared live on a social media video on Monday and claimed that he would be surrendering at the nearest police station of his residence.

Fate in his video said, “It is being said that I am involved in a 200 crore scam, this is untrue. Why would a person with such a big sum stay in India. This was not pre-planned. I do not have any plans to flee. Who will flee keeping 2 crore in the bank. I can stay in any five star hotel in the country with this amount of money. I had never promised 28 per cent returns on investment and written agreements were signed with the customers. I had even given blank cheques to them. Police must get my bank account statements to validate this. I am ready to face legal action. My family is not connected to this business.”

RELATED STORIES

Fate’s father and brother are currently in police custody. According to the police, the scam runs around 15 crore wherein Fate promised thrice the invested amount in the stock market to his victims but never paid them. Among his victims are politicians, media persons, policemen, businessmen, farmers, unemployed and also women who trusted his words and invested large sums in three of the companies owned by him expecting unprecedented returns.

Additional superintendent of police, Himmat Sonawane said, “We have received around 80 complaints and the fraud amount is in the range of 17- 18 crore till now.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP