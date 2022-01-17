Barshi stock market scam: Vishal Fate appears in live video, surrenders before police

PUNE Prime accused in the ₹15 crore Barshi stock market scam Vishal Fate, who was under the radar of central agencies after a lookout notice was issued against, appeared live on a social media video on Monday and claimed that he would be surrendering at the nearest police station of his residence.

Fate in his video said, “It is being said that I am involved in a ₹200 crore scam, this is untrue. Why would a person with such a big sum stay in India. This was not pre-planned. I do not have any plans to flee. Who will flee keeping ₹2 crore in the bank. I can stay in any five star hotel in the country with this amount of money. I had never promised 28 per cent returns on investment and written agreements were signed with the customers. I had even given blank cheques to them. Police must get my bank account statements to validate this. I am ready to face legal action. My family is not connected to this business.”

Fate’s father and brother are currently in police custody. According to the police, the scam runs around ₹15 crore wherein Fate promised thrice the invested amount in the stock market to his victims but never paid them. Among his victims are politicians, media persons, policemen, businessmen, farmers, unemployed and also women who trusted his words and invested large sums in three of the companies owned by him expecting unprecedented returns.

Additional superintendent of police, Himmat Sonawane said, “We have received around 80 complaints and the fraud amount is in the range of ₹17- ₹18 crore till now.”