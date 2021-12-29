Basic amenities still a distant dream for residents of Porwal road in Lohegaon

PUNE Deprived of basic amenities, residents of Porwal road in Lohegaon are upset with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as the civic body has not taken any action against their complains and failed to provide basic amenities in the area.

The Porwal road is two kilometres away from Pune airport and residents here do not get water supply from PMC, power fluctuation is an everyday problem and there is a lack of proper road connectivity.

The road starts at the old Octroi chowk on Dhanori-Lohegaon road and ends at DY Patil road. New housing societies are coming up along the entire stretch in addition to the two high schools located here.

The residents wrote a public letter over social media addressing mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Member of Parliament Girish Bapat and other dignitaries.

The letter reads, “We are residents of Porwal road, Lohegaon, Pune. The area is two kilometres away from Pune airport. Yet, we don’t have basic facilities like government water or a DP road. The only road (Porwal road) we have is very narrow and we face traffic jams regularly. Even the electricity supply is not regular. We face power cuts every day. Amid the pandemic and restrictions, students and people who work from home are affected by this. The closest area to the airport doesn’t even have a BSNL line. This is the level of development... We pay property tax also. Do we not deserve basic facilities...”

“We have personally met officials from the road and water department but none of them responded to our complains. Worst is no one knows the exact answer and they keep giving excuses or false promises,” said Shreyas Rathi, resident of Porwal road.

“We face a lot of problems during monsoon, but there is no reply from PMC despite repeated communication,” added Rathi.

An official from the PMC water department on condition of anonymity said, “The pipeline work is going on. Water issue will be solved soon.”