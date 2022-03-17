Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Batteries worth Rs6.7 lakh stolen from Khadki godown

The batteries were stored in a godown located along Mula road inside a barbed compound. The gate of the compound was also locked. However, the accused managed to enter the premises and steal the batteries
A case was registered under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code at Khadki police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune police have registered a case against an unidentified person for stealing 119 batteries from a godown in Khadki.

The stolen batteries are estimated to be worth 6,71,043.

“We have leads and will soon arrest people in the case. These are batteries used in broadband modems,” said police sub-inspector S Salvi of Khadki police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 25-year-old man living in the Mulshi area of Pune who owns the godown.

The batteries were stored in a godown located along Mula road inside a barbed compound. The gate of the compound was also locked. However, the accused managed to enter the premises and steal the batteries.

A case was registered under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code at Khadki police station.

