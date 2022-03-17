Batteries worth Rs6.7 lakh stolen from Khadki godown
PUNE The Pune police have registered a case against an unidentified person for stealing 119 batteries from a godown in Khadki.
The stolen batteries are estimated to be worth ₹6,71,043.
“We have leads and will soon arrest people in the case. These are batteries used in broadband modems,” said police sub-inspector S Salvi of Khadki police station who is investigating the case.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 25-year-old man living in the Mulshi area of Pune who owns the godown.
The batteries were stored in a godown located along Mula road inside a barbed compound. The gate of the compound was also locked. However, the accused managed to enter the premises and steal the batteries.
A case was registered under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code at Khadki police station.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics