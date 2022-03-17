Batteries worth Rs6.7 lakh stolen from Khadki godown

PUNE The Pune police have registered a case against an unidentified person for stealing 119 batteries from a godown in Khadki.

The stolen batteries are estimated to be worth ₹6,71,043.

“We have leads and will soon arrest people in the case. These are batteries used in broadband modems,” said police sub-inspector S Salvi of Khadki police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 25-year-old man living in the Mulshi area of Pune who owns the godown.

The batteries were stored in a godown located along Mula road inside a barbed compound. The gate of the compound was also locked. However, the accused managed to enter the premises and steal the batteries.

A case was registered under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code at Khadki police station.