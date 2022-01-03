Beginning of end of the pandemic? Answer lies in how fast everyone gets vaccinated: Dr Gangakhedkar

PUNE Hoping that this may be the start of ebbing of the pandemic, eminent health expert Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, who is part of the team put together by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to examine origins of pathogens such as Sars-CoV-2, said the virus from here on will chase unvaccinated and vulnerable population. He also said that the answer for whether this is the end of the pandemic lies in how fast everyone is willing to get vaccinated against the virus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also said that although symptoms of those infected with the Omicron variant are mild, the sheer numbers based on how fast it is spreading could put a strain on the medical infrastructure.

Earlier in a round table meeting along with the Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response Forum on Sunday, Dr Gangakhedkar stated that people are speculating the impact of the third wave in India in different ways according to the information available with them. However, there is a need to be cautious. He concurred with the view that the symptoms of the patients suffering from the Omicron variant are mild.

“Even though the rate of hospitalisation among the infected patients would be lower, the sheer numbers are likely to put a strain on the medical infrastructure. We are likely to see an increase in the number of children suffering from Covid-19 in the third wave. The demand for diagnostic services will go up substantially and so there is a need to develop an alternative diagnostic testing mechanism to detect the infections rather than relying solely on genome sequencing. Also, the newly approved drug, “Molnupiravir” would be an effective medicine only in cases where the patients have mild infections due to lack of sufficient data,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Dr Gangakhedkar, the natural immunity among citizens was possible due to the delayed start of our vaccination drive. “However, we now need to accelerate the vaccination drive to ensure all those eligible to get the vaccine are given the doses. I hope that we are almost at the end of the pandemic unless there is an unpleasant surprise from the ongoing wave in India and China. For the next one month the healthcare infrastructure would certainly be stretched,” said the former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research during the round table meeting.

Later in an interview to Hindustan Times, Gangakhedkar stressed expediting vaccination among those who have not taken any jabs, saying that developing herd immunity against infectious disease will take time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In that process, a lot of people will suffer. Instead of waiting for the natural immunity (by infection) if we go for induced immunity through the vaccine, it will be good and the damage will be minimal,” he said.

According to Dr Gangakhedkar, the virus will try and infect most in the community and the process it will continue to mutate. “While doing so, the virus will then share a symbiotic relationship with humans though we cannot wait till that moment and should get vaccinated,” he said.

When asked about any possibility of a virus getting weak at some point he explained that viruses come, they go naturally. Once everybody in the community is infected, the virus, unlike in its original form’ becomes stable and it will then try to lead a symbiotic relationship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To a question on whether the current phase can be described as the start of an end of a pandemic, Dr Gangakhedkar said the answer lies in how fast everyone gets the vaccine shield.

“There is a significant proportion that has still not taken a second dose even if they were eligible. Unless your coverage of vaccination improves dramatically, the scare always is there. After this, one thing will happen, the virus will start hunting for those who are unvaccinated, those who are older, and those who have immunodeficiency,” he said.

When asked about why cases are soaring in the UK and US despite the high vaccination rate in those countries, Dr Gangakhedkar said infection is spreading due to Omicron though the severity is less.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that as per the research so far, the Omicron virus has the ability to spread rapidly. The virus even evades vaccine-induced immunity.

“In such conditions, if the maximum number of people get infections, the virus will make further mutations. The more chance we give to the virus, it will generate more mutations. Thinking that any such mutations will favour humans as virulence level of the virus will go down and it will go naturally, it is better than everyone should get vaccinated and protect themselves,” he said.