Bharat Biotech plant at Manjari ready to roll; awaiting DCGI clearance

Collector Rajesh Deshmukh visits Bharat Biotech plant at Manjari along with FDA officials, awaits nod from the Drug Controller of India (DCGI)
District collector Rajesh Deshmukh (second from right) along with Bharat Biotech and FDA officials at the Manjari plant. (HT)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 11:57 PM IST
ByHTC

PUNE On Wednesday district collector Rajesh Deshmukh visited the Bharat Biotech plant at Manjari, on the outskirts of Pune, along with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials. The officials are now awaiting a nod from the Drug Controller of India (DCGI). The plant which was earlier used to produce veterinary vaccines was shut down in 2013. The plant will be used for bulk manufacturing of Covid19 vaccines.

Deshmukh said, “I had a visit to the Bharat biotech plant along with FDA officials and MPCB officials on Wednesday. Everything seems to be in place now. Also, i had a short meeting with the director at Hyderabad. Everything is in place, manpower and machinery and they have validated the process as well as the machinery and they have applied for final licence to DCGI. I even called the DCGI officials and requested them to grant the permission as early as possible. I have asked the FDA and plant officials to furnish the details as soon as possible to us as required.”

FDA Joint commissioner, SB Patil who also present, said, “The plant will be used to manufacture in bulk not the finished product and we are expecting that 3000 kilo-litres of the vaccine will be produced at the plant. They are awaiting the licence from the DCGI. The joint inspection report was sent to the DCGI. It will be used to produce the nasal Covid-19 vaccine.”

