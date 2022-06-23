Bharati Vidyapeeth to start diploma in kirtan from July

Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth’s School of Performing Arts will offer a four-year diploma course in scientific education of kirtan (devotional recitation) from July 2022. The students will receive a university certificate after completion of the course, according to professor Sharangdhar Sathe of the institute.

A long tradition in Maharashtra, kirtan is considered one of the most important means of public entertainment and enlightenment. In Maharashtra, two kirtan styles — Varkari and Naradiya — are considered important and a teaching facility at the university level was unavailable so far.

Sathe said the course will be covered in online and offline teaching modes.

“For the first time in Maharashtra, students can study Varkari and Naradiya kirtan at the same time. Apart from that, abhang, kirtan, akhyan, mahatmya, Sanskrit and Marathi studies, songs, study of stories as well as various elements of music are also included in the course,” he said.

Kirtankars such as Charudatta Aphale, Ramchandra Dekhne and Ganesh Maharaj Bhagat will teach the course.

“The four-year diploma Course will be useful for students, employees and housewives who aspire to become kirtankars, artists or practitioners. Those who have passed Class 12 from any stream can seek admission for the course and annual fee is ₹18,000,” said Sathe.