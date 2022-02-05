Bhima Koregaon Commission members visit Jaystambh to ascertain facts

PUNE The Bhima Koregaon commission team headed by retired chief justice of Calcutta High Court ,Jay Narayan Patel; former chief secretary and chief information officer of Maharashtra, Sumit Mullick; secretary VV Palnitkar and commission lawyer advocate Ashish Satpute visited the Jaystambh, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj memorial and Govind Gopal Mahar’s Samadhi in Vadu Budruk on Saturday.

According to the commission’s secretary VV Palnitkar, the spot visit was carried out to ascertain the facts related to disputes and riots which took place during the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018.

Their visit took place in the wake of 3,000 hours of videos related to the Bhima Koregaon riots and disputes presented before commission by the state police. The commission members went to the spot to examine certain angles of CCTV cameras which had captured the clashes between different groups. “We visited Jaystambh and both the samadhis as well. The commission took information on how the bandobast was fixed,” said advocate Satpute.

“The commission members went to different spots to ascertain the exact situation of the roads from where the mobs had gathered and how it went ahead and dispersed. The visit was done to take a basic idea about what happened that day and since the CCTV cameras cannot give much information, it was decided to a spot visit to ascertain the on-ground situation,” he added.

The two-member commission was constituted by the then state government under CM Devendra Fadnavis on February 9, 2018, to probe into the sequence of events that led to violence. Former commissioner of Pune police Rashmi Shukla deposed before the commission on Friday. The chairperson of the commission declared that the former inspector general of Kolhapur range, Vishwas Nangre-Patil, will be summoned next.