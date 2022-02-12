Bhosari-based major pharma company duped of 1.96 crore in online cheating

PUNE A Bhosari-based major pharmaceutical company was duped of ₹1.96 crore in an online cheating case in December 2021.

A complaint was lodged by the assistant general managerial advisor of a company recently. The crime was committed by a person who created an email address similar to that of a company headquartered in China that the pharmaceutical company has business and financial dealings with.

In the domain name of the China-based company’s email address, the accused changed a “g” to “q” and retained the rest of the email address to make a misleading email address. Using the misleading email address, the accused corresponded with the Bhosari-based pharma company and told the complainant that the bank account used for by the foreign company had changed. In place of the company’s real bank account, the accused sent details of an account of a bank located in Westferry Circus area of London, United Kingdom.

Between November 26, 2021 and December 29, 2021, the complainant company sent a total of ₹1,95,65,796 to the account mentioned by the accused.

A case was registered under Sections 420, 465, 468 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 43, 66, 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act at Bhosari police station. Senior inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Bhosari police station is investigating the case.