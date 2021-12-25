Biker dies after ramming into flyover divider in Pune

PUNE: A 22-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed after hitting the road divider along Shankar Sheth road in the small hours of Thursday. The diseased was identified as Shivam Tukaram Aglave of Kashewadi in Bhavani peth area of Pune.

The diseased was speeding on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee flyover in front of Kumar Pacific Mall around 1 am.

“At the spot of the accident the biker lost control of his vehicle and slipped and fell after banging on to the divider of Atal Bihari Vajpayee flyover in which he sustained injuries on his forehead, chin, face as well as left leg and blunt force trauma on other parts of the body,” read a statement from the police.

A case under Sections 279 and 304 (one) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act was registered at Khadak police station against the deceased.