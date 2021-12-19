Bike-taxi, renting two-wheeler illegal: Pune RTO

PUNE Next time you plan to book a bike-taxi in the city, think twice. This is because, such services are illegal according to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Pune.

The Pune RTO has warned against the use of two-wheelers as a commercial transport mode for the commute of passengers. In a statement issued, RTO Pune, has called such transport service not in adherence with the state transport policy.

The warning from RTO comes after many bike rental services which include popular transport apps have become operational in the city. As the traffic menace in Pune has been increasing, the idea of hiring a two-wheeler for a few days or as a taxi service for commuting instead of renting a cab, is slowly gaining ground among citizens.

“If bike taxis registered under private category are used for renting purposes, then it violates the license and registration rules. While using such a service, passengers will not get any benefits such as insurance compensation after an accident. Companies are functioning through websites or apps. Drivers providing such services are violating transport and road safety norms like not wearing helmets,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy RTO Pune.

According to officials many youngsters are indulging in such business. “We need to make people aware of this. An organisation working for road safety brought this to our notice. For easy money, youngsters are getting involved in this business. No operator has been authorised to rent the two-wheelers. If such transactions are taking place, then it should be reported,” said Sasane.

The pattern of a two-wheeler renting service differs with providers. Some offer two-wheeler on rent on a per day/week basis. While some platforms have offered taxi-like services for the passengers.

“In Pune one cannot function without a two-wheeler. Locals own them but what about city visitors who have to live here only for a while ? For such people renting a bike for a day or using its pick-up and drop facility is a good option. Unless the condition of public transport improves in the cities, the need for private vehicles will persist,” said Chinmay Joshi, who visits Pune frequently.

Citizens also raised an issue about identification of such practices. “How will officials identify if anyone has rented the vehicle or not? In day-to-day city traffic it is very difficult to pursue. Also, road safety is important. Everyone has to follow the rules. But such warnings won’t help if there is no proper reinforcement,” said Dhanashree Bhagat, an IT professional.

The operators who offer such service remained unavailable for comment.