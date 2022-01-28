Bio-based plasticisers less harmful to environment, says research

PUNE Synthetic plasticisers add stress to water-based and soil-based organisms, while bio-based plasticisers are less harmful to the environment, revealed recent research published in Springer -Ecotoxicology journal online.

The research was conducted by Chaitali Shaha, a student of the zoology department, under the guidance of Dr Radhakrishna Pandit from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and was published on Thursday.

Speaking about her findings, Shaha said that phthalates are used as plasticisers in products made of polyvinyl chloride to increase the flexibility of polymers.

“Unfortunately, these are known to cause adverse effects on living organisms, and also, fast depletion of petroleum resources calls for the exploration of alternatives as replacements. Recent developments in bio-based plasticisers have led to their use as additives for various applications. In my study I found that when these bio-based plasticisers are used they harm these organisms less,” said Shaha.

Phthalates are used in food packaging, medical devices, and other common products. They leach out and accumulate in the products and thus are regarded as one of the significant environmental pollutants.

Shaha added that her research included the effect of these plasticisers on C. circumdatus, an insect also popularly known as the blood worms.

“Blood worms are aquatic insects and live near freshwater bodies which have polluted water. These bloodworms are used to study water pollution as they are known to breed in that environment. We found that the environment of these bloodworms was stressed as synthetic plasticisers were used. Whereas the bio-based plasticisers had less stress on these organisms as they can be utilised by living organisms,” said Shaha.

The bio-based plasticiser used in the research was Ethanolamine. Shaha also added that in her previous studies it was found that several synthetic plasticisers like diethyl and dioctyl have adverse effects on these organisms.

“To reduce the changes mediated by these plasticisers, larvae of these insects produced certain changes in the levels of antioxidants and detoxifying enzymes. There was an increase in the enzyme activities of certain enzymes during post-exposure recovery conditions indicating that these enzymes play an important role in helping these insects to adapt to plasticiser contaminated environments,” revealed the research.

Dr Radhakrishna Pandit, guide and researcher, professor at the zoology department at SPPU, said that plasticisers work differently on aquatic ecosystems.

“Synthetic plasticisers creating stress on insects. This research paper highlights how these insects adapt to the stresses. From an environmental point of view, the research has important insights. We have tried to understand how these insects use antioxidants to adapt. Bio-based plasticisers are a good alternative to synthetic plasticisers. They are also cheaper to manufacture and put less stress on the environment of these insects. In the future, students can try and understand how these plasticizers can affect human beings,” said Pandit.