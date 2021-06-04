Biodiversity mapping in Velhe records 208 species

The Raintree foundation recently concluded the first leg of the year-long biodiversity mapping initiative along with Biologia Life Science LLP near Velhe, Pune. During this phase, a total of 208 species in Northern Western Ghats were recorded.

For any conservation of a landscape, biodiversity mapping is the first step in the process. The assessment of each ecosystem within the landscape is to find out species, composition and species’ richness. Mapping is also important for impact assessment of any interventions happening within the landscape.

The project area of Velhe, Pune district is confined by the boundary of the watershed which is about 2,100-hectare area. It has nine villages namely Lavhi, Avali, Merawane, Sakhar, Dadvadi, Phanshi, Chirmodi, Ghavar and Gunjavane.

“Environmental conservation is at the centre of Raintree foundation’s rural ‘Sustainable Landscape Management’ program. The program, through education and empowerment initiatives, encourages the community to tackle environmental conservation. While our environment program has conducted several awareness and sensitizations trainings for the community and the forest department, over the last two years, we have initiated a comprehensive biodiversity mapping exercise in the region, which will help us identify the gaps and co-create a robust conservation plan with the community and other stakeholders.” said Leena Dandekar, founder, Raintree foundation.

The objective of the mapping is to have systematic documentation of the flora and fauna in villages which will help in creating inventory of endemic and threatened species of the project villages.

“This kind of bio mapping will also help in understanding change in land use and land cover (LULC) of the project area and its possible impact on biodiversity and also aid in identifying priority conservation areas,” said Dandekar.

Biologia-Life Sciences as an implementation partner, had a team of 12 experts collecting the data on 12 different groups of flora and fauna. The team began their recce visit in February 2021 and began their first field visit in March 2021 for three days and they came across 208 species in one visit.

According to a member of the team of taxonomists doing the survey said, “We sighted a mouse deer also called Indian spotted chevrotain which is the smallest deer species found in India. It is native to India and prefers dense vegetation and is nocturnal in habit, as well as that of a Palm Civet, an omnivorous nocturnal species.”

The team also found leopard scat near Ghavar confirms presence of leopard in the landscape, seven species of fish were recorded in three days, along with 77 species of birds 37 species of butterflies-dragonflies-damselflies as well as some migratory bird species.

“We recorded a few winter migratory bird species, against their normal migratory patterns. We are conducting further review on these species to understand any change of its migration pattern due to climate change,” said Dharmaraj Patil, program manager, environment, Raintree foundation.