Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Jabil’s Pune site was awarded the prestigious Great Place to Work Certification, achieving an 89% positive rating. This is 30 points above the national average. The certification is based on employee feedback. Mike Dastoor, CEO of Jabil termed it as an incredible achievement. “This certification recognizes our team’s commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment where employees feel empowered and inspired to bring their best selves to work. We believe that when people are valued and their voices heard, extraordinary things can happen.” Established in 2003 at Ranjangaon Industrial Area, Jabil employs more than 7,500 persons. Helmed by a long-tenured leadership team, the site boasts skilled workforce with 77% of employees under the age of 30 and One third (34%) of employees are female.