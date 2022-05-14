Bits n Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

BLive multi-brand EV experience store launched at Tilak road

Multi-brand EV platform, BLive, opened its first EV experience store at Tilak Road in Pune. Through the store, BLive aims to promote sustainable mobility to customers by showcasing multiple brands of electric two-wheelers (e2Ws), electric bicycles (e-bikes) and electric delivery vehicles designed and manufactured by Indian brands. The new store will also have an in-house quick service kiosk, battery swap facilities and EV charging infrastructure. Samarth Kholkar, co-Founder, BLive, said, “We want to create awareness, drive accessibility and affordability of EVs to enable consumers to switch to electric. BLive is connecting the Indian customers with multiple brands on the BLIve platform by setting up a one-stop shop for all consumer needs.”

Sandeep Mukherjee, co-founder, BLive said, “We encourage business owners to adopt electric vehicles and give a boost to their profitability which is suffering due to high fuel costs. BLive has a host of innovative EV products and services which are suitable for all delivery and logistics needs- customised vehicles, easy finance options, lease models, tech backend.”

Abhishek Tilgulkar of Tilgulkar Industries Pvt Ltd, store partner for BLive said, “By partnering with Blive, we aim to be the complete electric two-wheeler pitstop where Puneites can buy an electric two-wheeler that fits their needs, style and budget.”

AIM-PRIME Playbook to help academicians launch deep-tech spin-offs

The AIM-PRIME (Programme for Researchers in Innovation, Market Readiness and Entrepreneurship) Playbook was launched at New Delhi recently. The event marked the culmination of the nationwide AIM-PRIME, an initiative of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, implemented by Venture Centre, Pune and supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Office of Principal Scientific Advisor. The first cohort of the AIM-PRIME consisted of science-based startups, faculty entrepreneurs and incubator managers, where they worked on progressing their idea by teaming up with an incubator. The cohort included 40 organisations and 64 participants, representing 23 different cities across seven states.

V Premnath, director, Venture Center said, “The Venture Center team and the AIM-PRIME faculty and mentors are excited to see the final outcomes of the programme with most startups making significant progress in their investor readiness and the cohort even raising almost ₹20 crore in funding within the duration of the programme itself. At least 18 patents were filed and six patents and two trademarks were issued. Over 15 key partnerships have been forged with marquee companies such as Mahindra, and Kimberly Clark during the course of the programme.”

SG Analytics welcomes Sid Banerjee as new CEO

SG Analytics (SGA), a global insights and analytics company, has appointed Sid Banerjee as the firm’s new chief executive officer (CEO). Sushant Gupta, founder, SG Analytics will now take on the role of founder and chairman. SG Analytics was founded by Sushant and his partner, Ahmed Hakki, in 2007. Banerjee’s previous stints include career at ITC Limited, IHS Markit as CEO, and Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank as managing director.

“I’m inspired to lead a talented group of people who have been in the business of offering insights and analytics services to our customers for the last fifteen years,” said Banerjee.

“Sid’s energy, focus, and talent will enable us to continue to deliver our promise of manifesting life’s utmost possibilities for our three core levers – our people, our clients and society, with ease, joy, and grace of a ‘source’ company. I am confident that Sid, will accelerate our journey towards an IPO in three years,” said Gupta.

Embassy REIT launches office towers in Hinjewadi

Embassy Office Parks REIT announced launch of two office towers Hudson and Ganges, which upon delivery adds 0.9 million square feet (msf) in Embassy TechZone spread across 68 acres in Hinjewadi. Embassy TechZone currently has six operational towers of 2.2 msf which caters to 18 global and Indian occupiers and over 14,000 employees.

Vikaash Khdloya, deputy CEO and chief operating officer of Embassy REIT, said, “Back-to-office trends continue to be encouraging across our 33.8 msf operating portfolio. Pune is a key market to access talent for our global occupiers.” The buildings are equipped with a zero-discharge sewage treatment plant and have planned for electric vehicle charging points and rooftop solar panels.

Suratwwala Business Group to enter solar business

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd is all set to enter into the solar business by incorporating a new Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Firm and the company will make the capital contribution in the proposed LLP.