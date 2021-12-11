Bits’n’bytes: Know about business events in Pune

MCCIA invites applications for Youth Fellowship Programme

The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has invited applications for the MCCIA Youth Fellowship Programme which provides a unique opportunity to young graduates and post graduates to be associated with the chamber and gain enriching work experience for a year.

With this initiative, MCCIA aims at offering the youth fellows an interesting opportunity to be an integral part of dynamic teams and work on a variety of projects with the chamber. Selected participants will get hands-on experience across more than 16 industry verticals including International Trade, General Administration, Corporate Communications, Agriculture and Food Processing, Data Analytics. The MCCIA Fellows will get opportunities to meet and interact with executives of companies and policymakers from Pune and beyond and also get a chance to hone their industry skills in the epicentre of a network with over 3000 companies.

Applications are invited from graduates and postgraduates from any field who wish to gain industry exposure and become leaders of tomorrow. Interested candidates can visit the MCCIA website www.mcciapune.com for more information and can also follow the details on our social media handles. The applicants may apply through the link: https://forms.gle/btWVFzfHgnB3ENdT7 by December 15 2021.

Freight tech start-up WayFr raises Rs3 crore in seed round

2am VC along with Relentless Ventures and other angel investors such as Dhruvil Sanghvi (LogiNext), Pravin Gandhi (RedBus, Printo), Ambarish Jaipuria (Cosmo Ferrites) and Kishore Ganji (Astir Ventures) have collectively invested Rs3 crore in WayFr, a futuristic SaaS platform providing end-to-end order management and financing for supply chain stakeholders like shippers and truckers.

Founded in March 2021, WayFr Technologies Private Limited is the brainchild of Poorna Reddy and Abhiram Deshpande. WayFr will leverage the freshly infused capital to expand its sales force in India targeting US clients. The brand had earlier raised Rs25 lakh from 100X.VC earlier this year in July.

Ninad Karpe, Partner at 100X.VC, said, “The best part about being in the contemporary entrepreneurial ecosystem is that we get to review incredible ideas, potential, and approaches of innumerable young and dynamic start-ups. It is fairly challenging to pick the one with the most perspectives, and WayFr definitely fits this criterion.”

“The pandemic has accelerated the global digital transformation process, we are confident that our carefully designed mobile application will be able to assist millions of shippers and truckers across the globe,” added Reddy, founder of WayFr.

Exponent Energy secures $5Mn in a pre-series A round of funding

Exponent Energy, a technology startup simplifying energy for EVs, announced that it has secured $5 million in a pre-series A round of funding. Existing investor, YourNest VC led the fresh round of funding; 3one4 Capital and AdvantEdge VC doubled down on their earlier investment as the new round witnessed the participation of Motherson Group, a global supplier of automotive components.

Arun Vinayak, co-founder & CEO Exponent Energy said, “Given the demand witnessed for our rapid charging technology in the logistics space, we prioritized closing the Pre-Series A to enter the market by early 2022.”

The company will use the funds raised to begin commercial operations and scale it across multiple cities starting with Bengaluru from early 2022; hire across product and engineering teams to ensure their products enter production, build out a deployment team for smooth operations and double down on its software products.

Deep-science tech startup Uravu Labs raises pre-seed funding

Water-tech startup Uravu Labs announced raising a pre-seed round of funding led by Speciale Invest, for building a new kind of 100 per cent renewable water infrastructure. The company also saw participation from angels and investors, Peter Yolles (EchoRiver Capital, US), Soren Schroder (US), Shigeru Sumimoto (Conselux Corporation, Japan), and Tomoki Kaneko (Kaneko Cord, Japan) in this round.

The new infusion of capital will be utilized to bolster the technology, strengthen the patent portfolio, scale operations, and accelerate opportunities for deploying field pilots. Incepted in 2019 by Pardeep Garg, Swapnil Shrivastav, Venkatesh R, and Govinda Balaji, Uravu Labs is dedicated to building a new type of atmospheric water generator that is 100 per cent renewable.

Garg said, “Today, many sectors are in the midst of a renewable revolution. For example, solar PV and wind help us go renewable in the electricity sector but we do not see any such option in the water sector. Uravu is bridging this gap by bringing a novel 100 per cent renewable water technology option to the market.”

Microsoft launches Azure Availability Zones in its Central India data center region

Microsoft India announced the launch of Availability Zones in its Central India data centre region, providing additional resilience options for customers’ cloud applications. The new Azure Availability Zones in Pune ensures uptime of up to 99.99 per cent, empowering Microsoft customers in India to spread their infrastructure and applications across the data centres’ locations, increasing security and accessibility.

Rajiv Sodhi, chief operating officer, Microsoft India, said, “We are continually upgrading the infrastructure in India to provide support for customers building and operating applications and workloads. From facilitating architectures for modern cloud applications, to meeting data residency requirements, the new Azure Availability Zones in Central India will bring resilience to businesses, as they accelerate digital transformation.”