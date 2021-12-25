Bits’n’bytes: Know about business events in Pune

Mashelkar bats for Science-led high-tech unicorns

Scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, while speaking at the Venture Centre’s 15th anniversary celebrations, said that India needs to focus on Science-led high-tech unicorns, further adding that startups will need ‘adventure capital’ in order to reach there.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) first and largest incubator, NCL Venture Centre, celebrated a major milestone of its 15th anniversary. The virtual event was presided by Dr V Premnath, director, Venture Center; Dr Shekhar Mande, DG-CSIR; Dr S Chandrashekhar, Secretary Department of Science and Technology, Scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, Prof Anil Gupta, and current and past Directors of CSIR-NCL – Dr AK Lele, Dr AK Nangia, Dr K Vijayamohanan, Dr S Pal and Dr S Sivaram.

Dr Mande talked about the importance of entrepreneurship in helping India’s youth contribute positively to India’s growth story, while creating tens of millions of jobs over the next decade.

Dr Ashish Lele, Director, NCL spoke of the plans to double the capacity of Venture Centre to serve startups two folds within the next three years. He announced plans to build a new building to house many more startups. With that the NCL Innovation Park will be able to serve more than 150 residents startups.

Intangles enables 75 per cent reduction in breakdown events

Predictive analytics solutions provider for mobility industry, Intangles Lab recorded a 200 per cent upsurge in deployments across heavy commercial vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company said it has clocked 170 per cent growth in revenue over the same period last year. With many markets opening and emerging from the post-pandemic slump, Pune-based Intangles is projecting an impressive revenue growth of 200 per cent by the end of FY’22.

Anup Patil, CEO at Intangles Lab said, “Intangles is on the brink of heralding a new chapter of innovation in vehicle performance and safety across India and the world. As Digital Twin pioneers, the spectacular growth that we have achieved hardly comes as a surprise. While we are consolidating our position in the Indian mobility ecosystem, the outlook is very positive for new opportunities in North America, Europe, Australia and APAC. Our impressive growth and expansion story is merely a testament to the game-changing potential of Predictive Analytics enabled by the Digital Twin technology. In FY’23, we shall continue our endeavours of redefining performance benchmarks in mobility and transportation.”

Pune-based Cranberry Analytics announces collaboration with ConsultValiant UAE

Cranberry Analytics announced a strategic collaboration with ConsultValiant UAE to improve water budgeting, demand and recovery management in the region. The partnership will focus on synergizing their expertise to manage the growing water stress in the region by using Cranberry’s flagship water management and predictive analytics tool – Recon.

Headquartered in Pune, Cranberry Analytics has worked extensively with Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and helps save approximately 31 billion litres of water annually, while measuring 95,000 million litres per day. Cranberry Analytics and the local municipal corporations’ efforts demonstrate that the biggest impetus can come from smart metering of cities, implementation of IoT devices and sensors in water distribution and management.

Shishir Thakur, co-founder and director, Cranberry Analytics shared, “The UAE is home to 6 per cent of the world’s population and has access to just 1 per cent of world’s fresh-water resources. The region is in urgent need of analytics-driven insights to take critical action and narrow the gap between water demand and supply. In collaborating with ConsultValiant, we are looking forward to bringing our rich experience and learnings to the Middle-East region of the world and taking our water management stewardship globally.”

The partnership was initiated at the ongoing Dubai World Expo 2021 where Cranberry Analytics was displaying their adaptive AI powered technology solution – Recon, for water consumption, distribution, measurement, and management.

AWS supporting Pune startups to succeed through cost optimization solutions

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is helping startups to manage their cloud costs and the benefit of these strategies for startups in Pune. The online event organised on Thursday (December 23) was chaired by Kumara Raghavan, head, AWS Start-ups India, Amazon Internet Services. Mandar Nilange, head of product and technology, Fittr, and Anil Sinha, chief technology officer, EarlySalary participated in the session.

Raghavan said, “Pune is the next global startup destination city of India and is making its mark in the Indian startup ecosystem. Through a host of AWS cost optimisation solutions, we enable startups to reduce their technology spends and build a robust, cost-optimised cloud architecture early on, so they are ready as they scale their business and maximise their funding resources in the early days. We are excited to collaborate with the startups in Pune and expect to expand our network further to fuel innovation in the city.”

BYST and HDFC Bank partner to launch Nurturing Grampreneurs

BYST (Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust) and HDFC Bank launched their partnership to promote youth entrepreneurs from rural areas of Maharashtra.

BYST has reached out to more than 3 lakh youth in 3 districts – Pune, Aurangabad and Wardha. The programme has created over 3,120 entrepreneurs who have generated 1.50 lakh jobs. BYST has now expanded its work to three more districts – Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli and aim to create 500 more entrepreneurs in the next three years.

Subodh Bhargava, chairman, BYST said, “BYST initiative brings together renowned mentors with vast experience. Apart from imparting skills and funds to start an enterprise, a lot more focus is required to be placed on guidance, and handholding by experts is critical to create great entrepreneurs and successful enterprises.”

Lakshmi V. Venkatesan, founding and managing trustee, BYST added, “Entrepreneurship and education have no direct correlation. You must have business literacy and acumen, not necessarily a college degree. In the next five years, we aim to create 10,000 mentors, that is 300 each per district. These mentors will be trained to support 30,000 entrepreneurs, who in turn are expected to create 16 lakh jobs in Maharashtra.”