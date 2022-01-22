Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

AI-based location intelligence platform ‘Dista’ has raised $1.2 million in seed funding. Pentathlon Ventures led the investment with participation from Core 91 and other individual investors. Dista plans to use the investment to scale its presence in international markets, strengthen its workforce, focus on R&D, and elevate the user experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Founded by Shishir Gokhale, co-founder and CEO; Deepak Garg, co-founder and CTO and Nishant Kumar, co-founder and CPO, Dista’s location intelligence platform streamlines business processes and enhances customer experience with its robust suite of products. Dista has helped global businesses achieve quicker TATs, higher conversion and engagement rates, and enhanced customer experience.

“Our core platform gives us the launchpad to solve new and rapidly changing location data-driven solutions,” said Shishir Gokhale.

Nishant Kumar said, “Now that we have a strong base of over 50 enterprise customers, we plan to take our offering worldwide.”

Deepak Garg said, “The road ahead is challenging yet exciting as more and more enterprises are becoming location-aware, and the need to apply location intelligence to every dimension of business decisions is becoming imperative. We will need to match this demand with tremendous scale and reach.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions provider Esri India announced GeoInnovation 2022 – an acceleration platform for startupreneurs in partnership with AGNIi (Invest India).

Esri India actively works with start-ups to provide them with an early-stage technology support. GeoInnovation program aims to help start-ups leverage Location Intelligence technology to build new businesses. GeoInnovation 2022 would be divided into three phases. Phase 1 - Applications Phase (ending on Jan 25, 2022); Phase 2 – Technical guidance and business focused mentorship from Esri India, AGNIi and Funding companies (Feb – March 2022) and Phase 3 – Business pitch (April 2022).

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, “Now is the right time to make bold transformations, aided by GIS technology and data, start-ups can aim to develop solutions that solve critical problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“With this partnership with AGNii, we want to make Location Intelligence Technology available to every start-up in India and pave way for its large-scale adoption. This program will enable brightest talents in start-up community of India to build specialized businesses leveraging the power of Mapping and Location Intelligence.”

KisanKonnect, a farmers’ owned company from Shrirampur, has introduced traceability technology for the supply of their strawberries. As consumers across urban cities like Mumbai, Pune become mindful of their diet and are becoming increasingly aware about the sourcing of their consumable fruits and vegetables, customers ordering from KisanKonnect will now be able to know exactly where the strawberries come from and their authenticity.

KisanKonnect farmers have created a unique QR code system for the farmers who grow strawberries that will help the consumers to trace the farm from which the strawberries are coming from, the variety, when was it harvested, etc. Consumers can now scan the QR code which is printed on the packs with their mobile phones and understand more about the process of strawberry growing, ensuring they are getting the most authentic produce from the farms in Maharashtra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vinod Gunjal of KisanKonnect, said, “We want our customers to know what they are ordering and how authentic is our produce. We are constantly striving to provide them with the best produce that our 1000+ farmer members are growing across over 100 farms in the region.”

Fittr announced a collaboration with Vedantu to promote healthy and active living in children through monthly sessions. Starting from January 26th, the first session on ‘Masterclass on fundamentals of Science backed Exercise and Nutrition’ will be hosted on Vedantu’s platform, led by Fittr coach Nachiketh Shetty. With this one-of-a-kind collaboration, Fittr and Vedantu aims to connect with over two million kids associated in the next 12 months.

Jitendra Chouksey, founder and CEO, Fittr, said, “At Fittr, we have a dedicated vertical for children, Fittr Kids, wherein certified coaches and experts offer scientifically backed solution towards exercise and nutrition. We also offer activity and training-based plans for holistic wellness solutions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is for the first time a fitness and an ed-tech platform are coming together to achieve an exceptional goal of making over two million lives healthier. With Fittr’s expertise in urging people to lead healthy lifestyle and Vedantu’s remarkable knowledge and network, we aim to educate children about the importance and fundamentals of nutrition and physical activity.”

Crypto native social platform Sahicoin raised $1.75 million in the latest seed round led by Alameda Ventures (FTX), Better Capital Ventures and other institutional investors. The fresh round of funding will be deployed to scale the team across engineering & product, and grow the platform.

Founded by IIT Kanpur alumni, Amit Nayak, Ankush Rajput, and Melbin Thomas, the platform aims to empower the next billion crypto enthusiasts to make faster and better investing decisions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Millions of users who start their Crypto and Web3 journey struggle to understand the underlying assets to make the correct investment decisions. Sahicoin is the only education-first app that helps users learn about Crypto and Web3 assets from trusted experts and friends to invest smartly and confidently. We are excited to partner with the Sahicoin team as they unlock their full vision”, said Vaibhav Domkundwar, Better Capital.

Amit Nayak, Co-founder & CEO of Sahicoin, said, “Since crypto is global by nature, our growth too, is not just limited to India.

“We plan to partner with key exchanges, DeFi, and NFT players, which will expedite the onboarding of the next billion users onto the crypto ecosystem.”