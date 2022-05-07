Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

EKA partners with NuPort Robotics

Pune-based electric vehicle technology company EKA partnered with NuPort Robotics to introduce level 2 autonomy, advanced driver assistance systems, to their electric bus models. This is an initiative toward the utilisation and incorporation of progressive level 2 autonomy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for electric buses on Indian roads. NuPort’s technology provides level 2 autonomy features specifically targeted for Indian roads, considering the complex nature of Indian traffic, and understanding the Indian driving mindset. NuPort is using proprietary AI technology which will progressively enable autonomous features thereby increasing safety, operational efficiency, and reduced carbon footprint. Raghavender Sahdev, CEO of NuPort Robotics said, “Partnering with EKA on this initiative allows us to work with a leading national manufacturer and learn and develop technology solutions specifically for Indian driving conditions.” Following a period of rigorous testing, the technology will be deployed with over 5000 buses, representing a minimum investment of nearly ₹150 crores in innovation and contributing to the future of transportation and sustainability.

Vitesco Technologies secures 2 billion euros contract for new-gen electric axle drive

Vitesco Technologies has secured a 2 billion euros contract to supply its new generation axle drive EMR4 (Electronics Motor Reducer) to Hyundai Motor Group. The highly integrated 400 V/160 kW 3-in-1 unit will be used by the vehicle manufacturer Hyundai Motor Group in its global B/C-segment electric vehicle. The powertrain is a core component of an electric car as it greatly influences its range and the fun of driving. The electric drive has to be as compact and lightweight as possible to integrate easily into vehicle designs that make use of the new degrees of freedom electromobility opens up. EMR4 is built on the enabling groundwork, laid with EMR3. “For our new electric axle drive, we have standardized the internal interfaces, while generating the greatest possible flexibility externally, so that we can offer customized and at the same time cost-optimized solutions,” confirmed Thomas Stierle, member of the executive board and head of the electrification technology business unit at Vitesco Technologies.

Excitel raises $11.5mn equity, plans to expand to 100 cities

Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) service provider ‘Excitel’ raised $11.5mn in equity from existing and new tech investors based out of Europe. From a current subscriber base of 0.7 million, Excitel aims to increase its customer base to 10 million while also expanding operations to 100 cities by the end of 2022. Vivek Raina, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, Excitel, said, “This year we are fixated on establishing ourselves in newer geographies, extending futuristic tech solutions while at the same time working towards hiring our next rung of leaders to create an ecosystem that sales rapidly.”

toothsi raises $40 million in a Series C financing round

Clear aligner technology brand ‘toothsi’ raised $40 million in series C funding from leading global investment firm Eight Roads Ventures, South Korea-based Paramark, IIFL, and the family office of Medlife co-founders: Prashant Singh and Tushar Kumar. Existing investors Think Investments and the Mankekar family office also participated in this round along with select independent angel investors including Aditya Puri, former managing director of HDFC Bank and Karan Singh, managing partner of Bain & Company’s India offices. Founded in 2018 by orthodontists, Arpi Mehta Shah, Pravin Shetty, Manjul Jain, and Anirudh Kale, toothsi raised $5 million in series A funding in January 2021. Later in the same year, the company raised another $20 million in Series B funding. Dr Arpi Mehta Shah, co-founder and CEO, toothsi, said, “The brand intends to be the one-stop platform for doctor-directed solutions for cosmetic dentistry and dermatology. We will use this capital to build a great team for further geographic penetration and category expansion.” toothsi plans to invest in robotic automation for aligner manufacturing. toothsi’s pan India network currently encompasses more than 2,000 partner dental centres. The company intends to further expand the toothsi brand’s availability to tier-II cities.

Bosch AIShield to focus on building business in the AI security domain

Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) announced its AIShield programme as an autonomous corporate-startup with a special focus on building business in the AI security domain. The AIShield team aims to democratise AI security solutions for developers, practitioners, and businesses by relaying its technology & research leadership in the global business ecosystem. Bosch AIShield is an industry-first, ready-to-deploy, and patent-powered solution with 20+ patents in AI security space. It provides vulnerability assessment and security protection to an organization’s AI-powered devices and cloud solutions. Vadiraj Krishnamurthy, head of technology and innovation, BGSW, said, “The adoption of Artificial Intelligence has increased over the years to the point that it is now a mainstream technology across industry verticals. AIShield is an important product offering that protects AI systems against emerging threats from adversaries.”

RE Sandbox startup cohort applications end May 10

To spot, strengthen, and scale tech-based, real estate and urban planning startups through markets, minds, and money, RE Sandbox has invited applications from entrepreneurs for its first cohort of 10 startups. Startups that fit the bill can register on the website. They will be supported for three months. The real estate industry has been introduced to many new trends in the last few years through the proliferation of digital technologies, regulatory changes and, innovations. The RE Sandbox would tap into the real estate and urban planning ecosystem to help spot, strengthen and scale innovations. Aditya Javdekar, CEO of Vilas Javdekar Developers; Rugwed Deshpande, director at Setu Advertising and Sahil Deo, co-founder of CPC Analytics are in the core leadership behind RE Sandbox. Sahil said, “We intend to contribute to society positively by spotting the key trends that will set up the future of the real estate and urban planning ranging from physical infrastructure to digital interfaces, strengthening young entrepreneurs, innovators and forward-thinking individuals in this space and help them get established in the real estate & urban planning ecosystem, and scale new and existing innovations with a keen eye on financial and environmental sustainability, taking projects and progress to new heights.”