Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Oben Electric to add 100 showrooms, service centres by FY26 Indian electric motorcycle manufacturer Oben Electric opened 10 new showrooms and service centres in the country, including Shivajinagar and Dhankawadi in Pune. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: Indian electric motorcycle manufacturer Oben Electric opened 10 new showrooms and service centres across the country with its reach covering 53 millions across 22 showrooms and service centers in 14 cities and seven states. The new showrooms are in Shivajinagar and Dhankawadi (Pune), Hubballi (Karnataka), Malappuram and Thrissur (Kerala), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Lucknow, Mainpuri, Budaun (Uttar Pradesh), and Adhichini (New Delhi). The brand plans to open 100 new showrooms and service centres across 50 cities by FY26.

Kinetic Green inaugurates dealership in Vadgaon

Pune: India’s electric two and three-wheeler manufacturer Kinetic Green Energy and Power Limited Solutions opened a new dealership in Vadgaon, Pune district. The dealership is a 3S facility (sales-service-spares) and displays range of electric two-wheelers — E-Luna, Zulu, Zing.

Cybage Foundation to award scholarships worth ₹35 crore

Pune: Cybage Khushboo, one of the two philanthropic arms of IT firm Cybage, has awarded scholarships for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education after Class 12 worth ₹17 crore in the last five years. For the academic year 2024-2025, the trust announced scholarships to 500+ students and aims to provide ₹35 crore in the coming five years. The facility will cover underprivileged students in the form of financial aid, soft skills training programmes, mentorship, and holistic support. Founded in 2009, Cybage Foundation will conduct selection for its scholarships through rigorous interviews and home visits. Ritu Nathani, director of Cybage and head of Cybage Foundation, said, “Our goal is to empower individuals, irrespective of their background, to realise their potential and contribute meaningfully to society.”