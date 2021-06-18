BJGMC study shows measles containing vaccine may protect kids from Covid infection

Pune: A study conducted by Pune’s BJ Government Medical College (BJGMC) attached with Sassoon General Hospital on children aged below 18 years, who tested positive for Covid-19 infection, shows that those vaccinated with Measles Containing Vaccines (MCVs) had milder symptoms than those who were not. The observational study showed that MCVs which are part of India’s routine immunisation programme have an effectiveness of 87.5% against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the Covid infection.

The study was conducted by the BJ medical college researchers from the Department of Community Medicine, in collaboration with paediatrician- private practitioner Dr Nilesh Gujar and was funded by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Dr Gujar, who first brought up the hypothesis, said that the study needs further clinical trials for confirmation. If proven, the study could help prevent the third wave among kids as a massive immunisation drive of children and adults alike with MCV’s vaccines, which are present in large quantities as well, could minimise severity of the Covid infection.

In India, measles vaccine became part of the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) in 1985 as a single dose at nine months of age. A mass immunisation campaign was conducted in the country in 2017–2018 with the measles and rubella (MR) vaccine, targeting 410 million children aged nine months to 15 years. Since then, measles vaccine in UIP has been replaced by MR vaccine, in a two-dose schedule at 9–12 months and 16–24 months, respectively, said Dr Gujar.

The study included 548 children aged between 1-17 years who has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection through reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) between March 2020 and July 31, 2020 and living within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction.

The results demonstrated that MCVs had a vaccine effectiveness of 87.5% against SARS-CoV-2 infection. It was also observed that the vaccinated participants had less severe symptoms of Covid compared to the unvaccinated participants.

Dr Malangori Parande, who is a researcher in BJGMC said, “Although the study is promising, it should be noted that this was a retrospective case-control study and such studies may have certain limitations. Results obtained in this study need to be confirmed further through prospective randomised controlled clinical trials before a definitive conclusion about the protection offered by MCVs against SARS-CoV-2 infection can be made.”

The results of the study were recently published in the journal of Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics.

Explaining why MCV vaccines could work against Covid, Dr Gujar said, “There could be two reasons as to why the MCV’s work against Covid which are, one in case of rubella vaccines, the macro domains of SARS-CoV-2 and rubella virus share 29% amino acid sequence identity, suggesting they have the same protein fold and second for measles vaccines the spike S of coronavirus and Hemagglutinin H of measles virus have a critical involvement in receptor recognition, as well as virus attachment and entity.”

He said that since the ACE 2 receptor is not present in kids and the childhood vaccination could be the reason why the incidences of Covid positive cases among kids is low compared to adults.

Dr Parande said that documentary proof of MCV vaccination was asked and those who were symptomatic only had fever, cold and cough and they were not vaccinated with NCV while the asymptomatic positives who were vaccinated had to be tested as their close contacts had tested positive for Covid.

The enrolled participants included 274 SARS-CoV-2 positive cases (216 vaccinated and 58 unvaccinated) along with 274 SARS-CoV-2 negative controls (265 vaccinated and 9 unvaccinated). Of the 274 cases, 180 (65.7%) were asymptomatic while 94 (34.3%) were symptomatic, all with mild severity. The number of participants with symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection was significantly lower in the vaccinated group compared to the unvaccinated group.

Dr Gujar said that the study if taken forward could initiate mass immunisation of adults too with MCV’s as most of the adults now have got only one shot of the vaccine whereas the Indian Paediatric Association had recommended in 2018 that three doses of MCV’s could be given for better immunity.

Dr Nilesh Gujar, Dr Murlidhar Tambe, dean of BJGMC, from BJGMC community Medicine department, Dr Malangori Palande, Dr Ganesh Jagdale and Dr Nandkumar Salunkhe participated in the study. Dr Sarah G Anderson from Dept of Biostatistics, Emmes Services Pvt ltd and from Serum Institute of India (SII) Abhijeet Dharmadhikari, Prasad Kulkarni and Anand Lakhkar also participated in the study.