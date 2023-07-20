Dheeraj Ghate to be Pune BJP chief, Shankar Jagtap to head party’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Dheeraj Ghate as Pune city unit president while Shankar Jagtap has been appointed by the party as head of Pimpri-Chinchwad unit. Ghate has replaced Jagdish Mulik while Shankar Jagtap has been appointed in the post that was earlier held by Mahesh Landge.

Both Ghate and Jagtap were aspirants during the recently held by-elections for Kasba Peth and Chinchwad assembly constituencies, although the party decided to nominate others.

Their appointments were announced on Wednesday by BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Bawankule, who appointed 70 new city and district unit heads.

Ghate, who hails from Pandharpur, has been with the party for the last 30 years and has held various positions in the past. In the last term, from 2017 to 2022, Ghate was an elected member at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Previously, his sister-in-law Manisha Ghate was elected member of the PMC for two terms.Ghate worked as a leader of house in 2019 during his first term as a corporator. But within a year, the party replaced him with another corporator.

Ghate said, “I am happy that the party has given responsibility to a common worker. I am working for the party for the last 30 years and have good relations with all the office bearers and party workers in the city. I would get chance to lead the party when three elections Municipal Corporation, Assembly and Lok Sabha are scheduled. I will try my best to bring our party in power.”

A dedicated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker, Ghate was also associated with Patit Pawan Sanghatana. A staunch advocate of Hindutva, Ghate also participated in various agitations and was full time pracharak (campaigner) for RSS during 1996 to 2000.

After the death of MLA Mukta Tilak, he was in the race to contest bypolls from Kasba Peth but party gave chance to Hemant Rasne. Ghate is also a member of Ganesh Mandal.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, BJP decided to appoint Shankar Jagtap, months after his brother and then Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap passed away. While Shankar was also keen to contest bypolls necessitated due to his brother’s death, BJP at that time chose to nominate Laxman’s wife Ashwini Jagtap.

“I am happy to have been appointed as Pimpri-Chinchwad chief. I will give my best to ensure BJP comes back to power,” said Jagtap.

Former BJP city unit chief Jagdish Mulik said that during his three-year tenure, he gave his best to ensure that the party grows in the city. However, as the past two years went by due to the pandemic, he was expecting an extension. But, Bawankule decided to change city unit presidents all over the Maharashtra.

