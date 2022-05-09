BJP asks PMC to first discuss Karve road flyover with citizens, experts
PUNE In a U-turn over the proposed flyover at Karve road, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to first discuss the project with citizens and experts before implementing it. The PMC had proposed a Y-shaped flyover near the Karve statue at Karve road. However, as the existing Nal stop flyover is allegedly already creating traffic jams, the citizens have opposed the proposed flyover.
Against this backdrop, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to discuss various issues related to the Kothrud assembly.
Harshad Abhyankar from the Save Pune Traffic Movement led the presentation in front of Kumar and the elected members. After the meeting, Patil asked Kumar to discuss the Karve road flyover project first with citizens, experts and traders before executing it.
Patil said, “Another flyover at Karve road has been proposed and will take a long time. It is just in the planning stage. First, the detailed project plan will be prepared after which tenders will be floated.”
Patil said, “Some activist said that flyovers are not solving the traffic problems. Within a few years, they become redundant. However, that’s not the whole truth. It may be true for some flyovers but not all. Flyovers are also needed to solve traffic problems. Although there is criticism of the Nal stop flyover, it is helping solve traffic woes. If the Nal stop flyover had not been there, it would have added to the traffic problems.”
Maharana Pratap birth anniversary: BJP, SP try to outdo each other to woo Rajputs in UP
The commemoration of the birth anniversary of the Rajput warrior king, Maharana Pratap, on Monday, sparked a contest of political one-upmanship between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party leaders in Uttar Pradesh as they tried to woo the upper caste Rajput community. In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to the crown of Mewar- Maharan Pratap - on his birth anniversary.
UP Board class 9 , 10 exam pattern set for revamp
From the academic session 2022-23, class 9 and 10 students of UP Board will have to take written exams based on a new pattern. The question paper will be divided into two parts. State secondary education minister Gulab Devi said in a press release that from this session onwards, students will be required to appear in five examinations to be held throughout the session as a part of continuous assessment of students.
Ludhiana | 100 attend brainstorming session on DSR at PAU
The department of agronomy, Punjab Agricultural University, organised a training and brainstorming session on direct seeded rice (DSR) on Monday. Agronomist Jasvir Singh Gill delivered a lecture on new innovations in DSR-based technologies. He emphasised on the tar-wattar sowing technique of DSR as it saves water with first irrigation being applied at 21 days after sowing. The delayed first irrigation promoted deeper roots, thus, preventing iron deficiency and reducing weed pressure, he informed.
Blast at Punjab Police intelligence HQ in Mohali; probe underway
Punjab is on high alert after a minor bomb blast at Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali. “A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Head quarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called,” the Punjab Police statement said. The Mohali Police have sealed the area near the office.
AAP MLA inaugurates ₹2.25cr-project to fix waterlogging on Tajpur road in Ludhiana
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana (East) Daljit Singh Grewal on Monday inaugurated the ₹2.25 crore-pumping station project on Tajpur road. Grewal said the project has been initiated with an aim to fix the problem of waterlogging in the neighbourhood during the monsoon, an issue that has troubled residents at Jamalpur and Sector 32, Chandigarh road. Residents have complained of water entering their houses and damaging vehicles.
