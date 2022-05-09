BJP asks PMC to first discuss Karve road flyover with citizens, experts

PUNE In a U-turn over the proposed flyover at Karve road, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to first discuss the project with citizens and experts before implementing it. The PMC had proposed a Y-shaped flyover near the Karve statue at Karve road. However, as the existing Nal stop flyover is allegedly already creating traffic jams, the citizens have opposed the proposed flyover.

Against this backdrop, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to discuss various issues related to the Kothrud assembly.

Harshad Abhyankar from the Save Pune Traffic Movement led the presentation in front of Kumar and the elected members. After the meeting, Patil asked Kumar to discuss the Karve road flyover project first with citizens, experts and traders before executing it.

Patil said, “Another flyover at Karve road has been proposed and will take a long time. It is just in the planning stage. First, the detailed project plan will be prepared after which tenders will be floated.”

Patil said, “Some activist said that flyovers are not solving the traffic problems. Within a few years, they become redundant. However, that’s not the whole truth. It may be true for some flyovers but not all. Flyovers are also needed to solve traffic problems. Although there is criticism of the Nal stop flyover, it is helping solve traffic woes. If the Nal stop flyover had not been there, it would have added to the traffic problems.”