Bawankule on Kurulkar: Action should be taken, but don’t blame RSS

Breaking silence for the first time over action against senior Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Pradeep Kurulkar and former zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the law will take its own course if anyone is found guilty.

State unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule (HT FILE PHOTO)

On the arrest of Kurulkar over his alleged involvement in sharing sensitive information to Pakistani operative, Bawankule said, “Defaming entire parivar (family) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) may not be correct if a person associated with it is involved in any criminal activity. Whoever has committed wrongdoing will face the law.”

Kurulkar, a self-confessed RSS member since childhood, was arrested on May 3 by ATS. According to ATS, a Pakistani operative using a female name was in touch with Kurulkar over mail as well as audio and video messages through messaging app.

Bawankule also spoke about the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against Wankhede, saying, “Action must be taken against anyone found involved in wrongdoing.” The CBI has filed a case against Wankhede in connection with its probe into demand of ₹25 crore bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not framing his son Aryan Khan in a drug case.

Who appointed Sachin Vaze?

Deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday cornered Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray over Sachin Vaze case. Recently Congress state unit president Nana Patole had accused Fadnavis of conspiring to discredit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government through Antilia bomb scare case.

Responding to allegations, Fadnavis attacked both Patole and Thackeray saying, “Everyone knows the case and who was arrested. When I was the chief minister, I clearly had said not to re-appoint Sachin Vaze in the police department. But Thackeray asked through his party workers to appoint him even as I denied. When Thackeray became the chief minister, he reappointed Vaze, who everyone knows always used to visit Matoshree and Varsha Bungalow.”

