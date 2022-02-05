BJP corporator Sheetal Sawant’s husband joins NCP

PUNE In a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), husband of the party’s sitting corporator Sheetal Sawant, Ajay Sawant, joined the Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday.

Sheetal Sawant is a BJP member from Yerawada. With her husband joining NCP in the presence of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Sheetal is expected to jump ship soon.

After the announcement of the PMC draft ward structure, NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap had claimed that 16 sitting BJP corporators are willing to join the party.

Wadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre said, “Many BJP rebels will soon join NCP as they know we will win the upcoming PMC election.”

A BJP member said on condition of anonymity, “The draft ward structure will benefit the Maha Vikas Aghadi. As 500 votes are enough to favour a candidate in civic polls, many BJP members would join NCP in the near future.”