BJP defies civic orders to felicitate Somaiya on PMC premises

PUNE Despite the municipal administration not giving permission, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) felicitated Kirit Somaiya on the PMC premises, on the same staircase where Shiv Sena workers manhandled him last Saturday.

On February 5, when BJP member Somaiya came to the PMC headquarters, Sena workers gheraoed him during which he fell down on the steps.

BJP, on Friday, therefore felicitated Somaiya at the same spot where he fell.

The Congress party had opposed the move, stating that no “political event” could be allowed to take place on the PMC premises.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Friday did not give permission and a huge police presence was put in place at the PMC HQ.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “When the Shiv Sena members gathered at the PMC premises, no one stop them. The ruling Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) government banned us from felicitating Somaiya who is fighting against corruption. Police used force and did not allow our workers to come in for the felicitation. However, we felicitated Somaiya and answered the opposition parties.”

Somaiya said, “The attack on me was well planned and Shiv Sena got support from top leaders.”

Opposition parties condemned the BJP for the event. NCP and Aam Adami Party (AAP) said, “As BJP organised the political event, police did not allow citizens to enter the premises.”

Congress workers later cleaned the PMC steps after the BJP felicitation.