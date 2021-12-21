BJP demands CBI probe into paper leak nexus

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a probe by the Central bureau of investigation (CBI) into the nexus behind the question papers of state government examinations of Maharashtra being leaked.

BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, former chief minister (CM) of Maharashtra, took to Twitter to point out the seizure of cash and gold worth around ₹3.38 crore from Tukaram Supe, commissioner of Maharashtra

State Council of Examination (MSCE).

“After Tukaram Supe was found with ₹88 lakh in the TET exam scam case, another ₹2 crore in cash and gold was found today (Monday). Protection was given by Tukaram Supe to a company like GA software technology, which has been found in the wrong in MHADA exam scam. He removed the company from the blacklist in three months,” said Fadnavis in a tweet.

It is imperative to note that it was during the regime of Fadnavis that Supe took the office of commissioner at MSCE.

Fadnavis demanded a CBI probe by pointing that the recent cases of exam paper leak of health department, MHADA, and the involvement of GA software in various police recruitment exams is part of the same nexus. He then likened the cases to the “collection” accusations that are being faced by former home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh.