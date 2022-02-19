BJP leader flags PMC school committee’s decision to hand over amenity space to developer

PUNE: Pune municipal school committee has handed over its amenity space to a builder despite having no power to do so. Interestingly, BJP’s office-bearers remained present at the meeting and instructed members to hand it over to builder by calling vote.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar said, “School committee did not have legal rights to hand over any amenity space to developer. The process should be completed by the PMC.”

The BJP member’s raising the question embarrassed the party over the decision.

The proposal came before the school committee, but its head Manjushree Khardekar asked to take administration’s opinion. As BJP office-bearers from PMC were upset over it, committee chairman wrote to call a special meeting to rethink on the proposal.

The school board on Friday called the special meeting only for handing over the amenity space. PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne and leader of house Ganesh Bidkar’s representative attended the meeting though they were not expected.

Opposition members, including Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Subhas Jagtap, objected the decision saying it is not falling under the school committee jurisdiction. However, Rasne asked Khardekar to call voting as opposition party members were not ready to give a nod. Following the vote, ruling BJP, which has majority, approved the proposal.

The amenity space in question was acquired by PMC and had proposed a school. PMC has now decided to handover it to private developer for school development.