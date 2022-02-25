Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / BJP leader’s proposal to appoint consultant to collect sewage questions JICA project’s effectiveness
pune news

BJP leader’s proposal to appoint consultant to collect sewage questions JICA project’s effectiveness

Some elected members and PMC officials have raised eyebrows over BJP leader’s proposal to appoint a consultant for sewage collection
Some elected members and PMC officials have raised eyebrows over BJP leader’s proposal to appoint a consultant for sewage collection. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Feb 25, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Some elected members and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials have raised eyebrows over Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s proposal to appoint a consultant for sewage collection. PMC with the help of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for sewage collection and treatment for the city.

The JICA project at an estimated cost of Rs1,500 crore will collect city’s sewage and process it at sewage treatment plant (STP). At least 11 new STPs will be set up and the plan is approved by PMC and the central government.

BJP leader of House Ganesh Bidkar submitted the proposal before PMC standing Committee to appoint a consultant for preparing plan to collect sewage in the city. The BJP leader’s proposal raises doubt on the JICA project and indirectly confirms that the mega project would not completely treat city’s sewage and polluted water would be released in the Mula-Mutha river.

Bidkar said, “As some citizens raised doubt that hundred per cent sewage would not get collect from nullah under the mega plan, I have submitted the proposal to PMC.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP