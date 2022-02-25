BJP leader’s proposal to appoint consultant to collect sewage questions JICA project’s effectiveness

PUNE: Some elected members and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials have raised eyebrows over Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s proposal to appoint a consultant for sewage collection. PMC with the help of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for sewage collection and treatment for the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The JICA project at an estimated cost of Rs1,500 crore will collect city’s sewage and process it at sewage treatment plant (STP). At least 11 new STPs will be set up and the plan is approved by PMC and the central government.

BJP leader of House Ganesh Bidkar submitted the proposal before PMC standing Committee to appoint a consultant for preparing plan to collect sewage in the city. The BJP leader’s proposal raises doubt on the JICA project and indirectly confirms that the mega project would not completely treat city’s sewage and polluted water would be released in the Mula-Mutha river.

Bidkar said, “As some citizens raised doubt that hundred per cent sewage would not get collect from nullah under the mega plan, I have submitted the proposal to PMC.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}