BJP leaders begin Ayodhya yatra for voters

PUNE: Bharatiya Janata Party state Unit President Chandrakant Patil recently hinted the party workers to start Ayodhya visits to voters before municipal election which BJP leaders started executing.

BJP former corporator Dilip Kalaokhe hosted the Ayodhya Yatra for voters. Earlier it was trend among many elected and willing members to call the various picnics at pilgrimage centers. Maninly Astavinayak, Akkalkot were common among us.Even some political leaders use to call yatra at Kashi.

But now one more pilgrimage added in it and it is the Shree Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

BJP state unit presdent Patil on 25th April published the BJP’s five year report card for Pune Municipal Corporation. After publication of the BJP’s report card, Patil suggested elected members how to attract more voters towards the BJP.

Patil said,”The work of the Shree Ram temple is in progress. Already some leaders carrying out the yatras. It is good to add the Ayodhya in it.”

As Patil instructed to add Ayodhya trip for voters, Kalohe announced the trip for Ayodhya for 45 citizens. Kalokhe didn’t get available for comment.

Another BJP leader on anoymity said, “At least three four more members planning to carry Ayodhya trip in coming days. As Ayodhya is pride thing for Hindus and BJP is the party which is the main who erecting Ram Temple, it is good idea to visit Ayodhya.”