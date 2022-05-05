BJP leaders begin Ayodhya yatra for voters
PUNE: Bharatiya Janata Party state Unit President Chandrakant Patil recently hinted the party workers to start Ayodhya visits to voters before municipal election which BJP leaders started executing.
BJP former corporator Dilip Kalaokhe hosted the Ayodhya Yatra for voters. Earlier it was trend among many elected and willing members to call the various picnics at pilgrimage centers. Maninly Astavinayak, Akkalkot were common among us.Even some political leaders use to call yatra at Kashi.
But now one more pilgrimage added in it and it is the Shree Ram Temple at Ayodhya.
BJP state unit presdent Patil on 25th April published the BJP’s five year report card for Pune Municipal Corporation. After publication of the BJP’s report card, Patil suggested elected members how to attract more voters towards the BJP.
Patil said,”The work of the Shree Ram temple is in progress. Already some leaders carrying out the yatras. It is good to add the Ayodhya in it.”
As Patil instructed to add Ayodhya trip for voters, Kalohe announced the trip for Ayodhya for 45 citizens. Kalokhe didn’t get available for comment.
Another BJP leader on anoymity said, “At least three four more members planning to carry Ayodhya trip in coming days. As Ayodhya is pride thing for Hindus and BJP is the party which is the main who erecting Ram Temple, it is good idea to visit Ayodhya.”
-
398 children rescued from Pune railway station, reunited with families
PUNE At least 398 children who had run away from their homes were rescued from the Pune railway station between April 2021 and March 2022. Out of the total children, 303 were boys, and 95 were girls. After counselling and help from the administration, these children were reunited with their families, said, railway officials. The initiative was undertaken with the efforts of Indian Railways, Railway Protection Force, Saathi NGO and Railway Childline (a helpline).
-
Civet cat rescued from Agra shoe-making unit
Agra An Asian Palm Civet was found in the sole cutting room of a shoe manufacturing factory located in Sikandra here . Employees working at Concept Conceivers and Executors who saw the creature on Wednesday, informed their production manager who immediately contacted the forest department officials and Wildlife SOS. Subsequently a three-member rescue team was sent to the location. After an hour-long search, they found the animal resting underneath a rack.
-
Man poses as nephew of energy minister Nitin Raut, dupes several job aspirants
Mumbai: As many as 11 people have lodged a complaint against a man who posed as the nephew of Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut and allegedly cheated several job aspirants by taking money from them in lieu of promising them jobs in Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd.. Police officers said the accused, who possessed a white Toyota Innova, has similarly cheated several people in Mumbai, Thane and Mira Bhayandar areas.
-
Loudspeaker row: PIL seeks registration of sedition case against Raj Thackeray
A public interest litigation has been filed in the Bombay high court seeking registration of a sedition case against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for trying to create hatred among Hindu-Muslims and creating a public nuisance by threatening that his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques across the state if mosques fail to remove loudspeakers, which are used for Azaans, by May 4.
-
‘17-year-old has sufficient understanding to consent to sex’: HC grants bail to accused
Observing that a 17-year-old college student had sufficient understanding to consent to a sexual relationship, the Bombay high court recently granted bail to the girl's uncle, who has been accused of raping her thrice in 2019 and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the minor's mother. The HC said that the accused was in jail since March 2019 and charges were not framed.
