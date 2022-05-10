BJP leaders urge civic admin to speed up work on Balbharti-Paud road

PUNE As the Karve road traffic problem is becoming critical day after day, political leaders, mainly Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, are urging the administration to speed up work on the Balbharti-Paud road which will help reduce traffic woes.

BJP state unit president and Kothrud MLA, Chandrakant Patil, on Monday held a review meeting with municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and discussed various issues related to the Kothrud assembly including the Karve road traffic issues. Former mayor Murlidhar Mohol and leaders from the Kothrud assembly were present at the meeting. With locals expressing the view that the Nal stop flyover is causing rather than reducing traffic hurdles and that the proposed new flyover near the Karve statue will not help ease the situation, the BJP leaders are raising questions over the delay in the work on Balbharti Paud road.

Patil said, “We questioned the delay in the work on Balbharti-Paud road as it will help reduce traffic problems. We have even asked the municipal commissioner to discuss the matter with the citizens although they are opposing the project.”

Kumar said, “The administration is in the process of executing the Balbharti-Paud road. The detailed project report (DPR) for the same will be finalised. Even the municipal administration will hold a dialogue with citizens and address their queries.”

Recently, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole visited the Balbharti-Paud road site and instructed officers to start work urgently. As the road passes through Law college hill, some citizens are opposing it and raising environmental issues. Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is claiming that as the road is elevated, it will cause less damage to the hill.