BJP leaders urge civic admin to speed up work on Balbharti-Paud road
PUNE As the Karve road traffic problem is becoming critical day after day, political leaders, mainly Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, are urging the administration to speed up work on the Balbharti-Paud road which will help reduce traffic woes.
BJP state unit president and Kothrud MLA, Chandrakant Patil, on Monday held a review meeting with municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and discussed various issues related to the Kothrud assembly including the Karve road traffic issues. Former mayor Murlidhar Mohol and leaders from the Kothrud assembly were present at the meeting. With locals expressing the view that the Nal stop flyover is causing rather than reducing traffic hurdles and that the proposed new flyover near the Karve statue will not help ease the situation, the BJP leaders are raising questions over the delay in the work on Balbharti Paud road.
Patil said, “We questioned the delay in the work on Balbharti-Paud road as it will help reduce traffic problems. We have even asked the municipal commissioner to discuss the matter with the citizens although they are opposing the project.”
Kumar said, “The administration is in the process of executing the Balbharti-Paud road. The detailed project report (DPR) for the same will be finalised. Even the municipal administration will hold a dialogue with citizens and address their queries.”
Recently, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole visited the Balbharti-Paud road site and instructed officers to start work urgently. As the road passes through Law college hill, some citizens are opposing it and raising environmental issues. Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is claiming that as the road is elevated, it will cause less damage to the hill.
BMTC bus driver requests euthanasia in letter to President, PM
A letter written in February by a sacked employee of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation in Bengaluru has recently been making the rounds. In the letter, Shambulingaiah, requested President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant their permission for euthanasia for him and his family.
3,790 out of 10,429 students in Thane district yet to complete RTE admission process
From among the 10,429 students across Thane district selected through the RTE process, only 6,615 have completed the admission process. Nearly 3,800 children are yet to complete the admission process and submit the documents. From the selected students, 24 did not have proper documents during the verification process, hence their admissions have been rejected. These children are mostly from Kalyan and Ambernath. The application process began in the last week of February for Thane district.
Australian National University delegation visits IIT-BHU
A high-level delegation led by Prof Jagadish Chennupati, a distinguished professor of physics at Australian National University Research School of Physics and Engineering, visited IIT-BHU on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Prof Alexander Mikheyev and Jay Poria. A meeting was chaired by Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director, IIT-BHU where various avenues of joint collaborations, student and faculty exchange between IIT-BHU and ANU were discussed.
IIT-BHU Foundation Access Fund awards first set of scholarships to students
The IIT-BHU Foundation, a US-based all volunteer, non-profit association of IIT-BHU alumni, announced the recipients of the IIT-BHU Foundation Scholarship on Tuesday. The Foundation has awarded full four years tuition and medical insurance coverage to 21 students, including 7 women.
NAAC revises AMU ranking to A+
Aligarh Muslim University was ranked 'A' by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in its revised review assessment released on Tuesday. This happened after NAAC's previous 'A' ranking for AMU was questioned by vice chancellor, prof Tariq Mansoor who had set up a committee to prepare a representation for revision. After the representation made by the vice chancellor at NAAC committee, NAAC reviewed and revised AMU ranking that would remain valid for five years.
