BJP MLA Suresh Dhas’s son booked in fatal SUV-bike crash in Ahilya Nagar

Sagar Dhas – son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ashti, Suresh Dhas – has been booked in connection with a fatal road accident that occurred Monday night on the Pune-Ahilya Nagar highway. The deceased has been identified as Nitin Prakash Shelke, 34, a resident of Palve Khurd village in Parner, who owned and ran the Sahyadri Hotel on the Ahilya Nagar-Pune highway. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on Monday near Jategaon Phata in Parner tehsil of Ahilya Nagar district wherein a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a two-wheeler from behind, killing the two-wheeler rider on the spot, a senior police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Prakash Shelke, 34, a resident of Palve Khurd village in Parner, who owned and ran the Sahyadri Hotel on the Ahilya Nagar-Pune highway. According to the police, Nitin was headed for Parner when the SUV, reportedly driven by Sagar, struck his bike from behind with force. Such was the impact that Nitin was thrown off his two-wheeler and sustained grievous injuries. He was rushed to Niramay Hospital in Supa but was declared dead on arrival.

Nitin’s brother, Swapnil Shelke, 29, told Hindustan Times, “I was waiting for Nitin on Monday night when I received news of the crash. We immediately rushed to the spot and took Nitin to the hospital but the doctors said he was no more.” Swapnil said that the family learned from relatives that Sagar and Sachin Kokane were in the SUV at the time of the accident. Based on Swapnil’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against Sagar.

Somnath Divate, assistant police inspector at Supa police station, confirmed that a case has been registered against Sagar. “He was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. We have collected his blood samples and sent them for alcohol testing,” Divate said, adding that prima facie, there is no indication that Sagar was driving under the influence of alcohol and he reportedly also helped shift the injured Nitin to the hospital.

Sagar has been booked under sections 106 (1), 281, 125 (A) (B), 324 (4) (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.