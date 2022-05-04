BJP, NCP promise ‘enough’ seats for OBC candidates in local body elections

Even as the Supreme Court has rejected the Maharashtra government’s plea and refused to allow reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the local body elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced to give ‘enough’ seats to OBC candidates.

Chandrakant Patil, BJP state unit president, said, “The state government failed in providing reservation to the OBC community. We respect the court’s decision, but BJP would do justice to OBC candidates. While allotting the tickets, BJP will ensure to give seats to OBC category as per their share.”

Prashant Jagtap, NCP city unit president, said, “The decision (by the court) was not expected. NCP would continue the legal battle for getting OBC reservations in future. Meanwhile, we respect the court’s decision, and while allotting the tickets, NCP would give equal share as per their reservation quota.”

“We are prepared for the municipal election,” he added.

After the court’s decision in March, the state government directed the law and judiciary department and advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhkoni to submit a report on the options available to restore the quota.

One of the alternatives the state was looking at was to collect data on the political reservation in local bodies for the OBC community from the State Election Commission (SEC) and submit it to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) to prepare a fresh interim report, which will be placed again before the apex court. This is because the SC while rejecting the interim report, pointed out that there was no data and analysis related to political reservation for the OBC community in local bodies.