BJP, NCP promise ‘enough’ seats for OBC candidates in local body elections
Even as the Supreme Court has rejected the Maharashtra government’s plea and refused to allow reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the local body elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced to give ‘enough’ seats to OBC candidates.
Chandrakant Patil, BJP state unit president, said, “The state government failed in providing reservation to the OBC community. We respect the court’s decision, but BJP would do justice to OBC candidates. While allotting the tickets, BJP will ensure to give seats to OBC category as per their share.”
Prashant Jagtap, NCP city unit president, said, “The decision (by the court) was not expected. NCP would continue the legal battle for getting OBC reservations in future. Meanwhile, we respect the court’s decision, and while allotting the tickets, NCP would give equal share as per their reservation quota.”
“We are prepared for the municipal election,” he added.
After the court’s decision in March, the state government directed the law and judiciary department and advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhkoni to submit a report on the options available to restore the quota.
One of the alternatives the state was looking at was to collect data on the political reservation in local bodies for the OBC community from the State Election Commission (SEC) and submit it to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) to prepare a fresh interim report, which will be placed again before the apex court. This is because the SC while rejecting the interim report, pointed out that there was no data and analysis related to political reservation for the OBC community in local bodies.
Principal booked for asking kids to wear kurta, Eid cap and make video clip
PRAYAGRAJ The principal of a private school in Nyay Nagar area of Jhunsi was booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting disharmony among people of different faiths. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Lal Mani Tiwari on Tuesday night. Tiwari said Nyay Nagar Public School principal Bushra Mustafa was obstructing religious freedom of children of other faiths and damaging communal harmony in the state by creating issues like Hijab row (in Karnataka).
Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row: 16 MNS workers detained, 234 issued notices by Pune Police
The Pune Police have detained sixteen Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers in connection with a Maha Aarti programme in Vishrambaug and Khadak police station areas in the city on Wednesday. At least 11 MNS workers were detained under the Vishrambaug police station, while five others were detained under Khadak police station jurisdictions. Three of the MNS workers were booked under Cr PC 151. The MNS workers also performed a Maha Aarti at Kothrud.
Many contenders eye BJP nomination for RS, MLC seats in UP
LUCKNOW The advantage of Bharatiya Janata Party's spectacular win in the recent UP assembly elections would begin to manifest itself - first in the Rajya Sabha polls, possibly in June, followed by the MLC polls in July. “Each party would roughly need 33 to 34 MLAs to ensure the win of its candidate,” said special secretary in the UP Vidhan Sabha, Brij Bhushan Dubey.
Covid-19: Delhi sees slight dip in fresh cases, positivity rate at 7.64%
Delhi on Wednesday witnessed a slight dip in its Covid-19 tally, a day after registering an increase in cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,354 cases of the coronavirus disease were logged, with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent. The national capital reported 1,414 cases a day ago. The number of active cases in the city now stood at 5,853, down from 5,986 the previous day.
Out of 188 cases in state, Mumbai reports 117 fresh infections
Mumbai In a slight spike, Maharashtra reported 188 Covid cases and zero deaths on Wednesday. The state capital contributed the most to the caseload with 117 fresh infections. There are now 1,049 active cases in the state. Over the past seven days, the cases in the state have steadily crossed the 150-mark. The rate of hospitalisation in Mumbai is 0.06%, as only 15 out of 26,009 beds reserved for Covid are occupied at present.
