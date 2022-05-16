BJP, NCP workers face-off during Smriti Irani’s Pune visit
Party workers from the BJP and NCP had a face-off at Balgandharva auditorium on Monday, where union cabinet minister Smriti Irani was attending a book release event. The NCP women wing members entered the auditorium when Irani was to attend the function. The BJP activists then asked them to leave, leading to fracas.
The NCP city unit claimed that one of their party office bearers was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers. “One of the party functionaries, Vaishali Nagawade was assaulted by BJP workers inside the auditorium when she and others had gone to give a memorandum,” said Prashant Jagtap, city unit president of NCP. He added that they visited the Deccan Gymkhana police station to register an offence .
“We haven’t registered a case yet and we have not yet arrested anyone. We are still investigating what happened there,” said senior police inspector Murlidhar Karape of Deccan police station.
The BJP denied allegations.
While speaking to reporters, Nagawade said that they had gone to give a memorandum to Smriti Irani about the LPG price hike, however, they were opposed by BJP workers who were present and during the face-off, she was allegedly manhandled and assaulted.
Earlier in the day Congress workers staged protests and shouted slogans against the Centre over soaring prices of essential goods at two different venues during Irani’s visit. The first protest, by women Congress members, took place outside a hotel where Irani was attending a programme.
“Around 12 noon, Pune city women Congress committee members staged a protest over inflation and rising prices of LPG. Since the central government has failed to check inflation in the country, the women members had gone to present bangles to Irani,” said a party functionary.
The protesting Congress members were detained by police and later released, he said.
Pune city Congress president Ramesh Bagwe said, “We shouted slogans against the rising prices and showed placards standing outside the Balgandharv auditorium.”
Irani attended the release of Marathi version of a book on the political journey of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. The English version of the book is titled ‘Amit Shah and the March of BJP’.
Ludhiana | Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Eknoor Academy, Kila Raipur register victories on Day 4
While Rampur Channa Centre and Eknoor Academy registered victory in the sub-junior category, Kila Raipur and Friends Club Roomi won their respective senior category matches on Day 4 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village in Ludhiana on Monday. These teams have now qualified for the quarter-finals.
BMC yet to complete even 50% of desilting works: Opposition
Mumbai Leaders of the opposition parties in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday have accused the civic administration of irregularities in the ongoing pre-monsoon desilting works. The leaders have said that with only two weeks left this month, the BMC administration has not been able to finish even 50% of the pre-monsoon desilting works.
Doctor, family members booked for domestic violence, dowry harassment
PUNE A doctor, his parents, sister, and the sister's in-laws were booked for domestic violence against a 37-year-old woman from Pune pursuing a PhD. The assault happened in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, however, a complaint and subsequent case was registered in Pune and later transferred to Madhya Pradesh. The husband is an ENT surgeon and the two were married on April 27 this year in Pune.
Fresh Covid cases fall: 138 new ones, 186 recoveries reported
Uttar Pradesh reported 138 new Covid-19 cases on Monday while 186 patients recovered, the state health department data read. The recovery rate is 98.81% in Uttar Pradesh, the data showed. “The state tested 91,282 samples in the past 24 hours and till now 11,29,42,662 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement. No death was reported in the past 24 hours.
Tomato prices shoot up to ₹60 per kg in Pune
PUNE There is no end in sight to the hike in vegetable prices with the ubiquitous tomato, too, now selling for ₹60 per kg, further adding to the common man's woes. Not just tomatoes, the prices of several other vegetables have witnessed a rise lately. There are many factors contributing to this sudden rise in prices. Small vendors are the worst affected, but there are hardly any policies to assist them.
