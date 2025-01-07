Menu Explore
BJP office-bearer arrested for carrying live ammunition at Pune airport

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 07, 2025 06:48 AM IST

Vimantal police arrested BJP member Deepak Kate at Pune airport with 28 bullets and two magazines, claiming they were planted to defame him.

The Vimantal police on Friday arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearer at the Pune International Airport for attempting to board a flight to Hyderabad with 28 bullets and two magazines in his luggage.

According to the police, the airport security authorities discovered 28 live rounds of 7.65 mm calibre and two magazines in Kate's duffle bag when his luggage was checked at the airport at around 10.53 pm before his scheduled flight to Hyderabad.
According to the police, the airport security authorities discovered 28 live rounds of 7.65 mm calibre and two magazines in Kate’s duffle bag when his luggage was checked at the airport at around 10.53 pm before his scheduled flight to Hyderabad. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Deepak Kate, 32, from Sarati in Indapur tehsil of Pune district.

According to the police, the airport security authorities discovered 28 live rounds of 7.65 mm calibre and two magazines in Kate’s duffle bag when his luggage was checked at the airport at around 10.53 pm before his scheduled flight to Hyderabad. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Pune city police were informed about the bullets, followed by his arrest.

Kate is associated with a political party and involved in many right wing protests across the district. On Friday, he was headed towards Hyderabad to attend a warkari function, a police official said.

Sandeep Karpe, sub-inspector, Vimantal Police Station, said, “The accused was produced in the court and granted judicial custody.”

During interrogation, Kate told the authorities that as a frequent traveller, he is aware of the rules and regulations related to airports and someone had planted the bullets in his bag to defame him.

The Vimantal Police Station has filed a case under Section 3(25) of the Arms Act.

