BJP protests in Pune after SC stays polls for OBC seats

PUNE After the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the local body election in seats reserved for Other Backward Class (OBC) in Maharashtra, the agitated city unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest in front of the collector office on Tuesday.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik blamed the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi for the Supreme Court’s decision. He said, “The ruling MVA government did not take efforts to prove the need of 27 reservation seats for OBC and did not document any evidence for it. The chief minister did call a meeting a few months ago, but there was no development.”

However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) blamed the Central government for same. The NCP will protest in front of Pune MP Girish Bapat’s home on Wednesday.

NCP officials said that the central government needs to share the data for OBCs to the Supreme Court, however, they did not do so intentionally.