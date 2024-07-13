 BJP, Sena leaders oppose road widening project in Pune - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP, Sena leaders oppose road widening project in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 13, 2024 10:56 PM IST

BJP’s Ujwal Keskar and Sena leader Prashant Badhe have written to authorities raising objections to the project at Gangadham Chowk stretch

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena leaders have objected to the road widening project of the stretch between Gangadham Chowk and Shatrunjay Temple alleging that it favours certain residents.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had issued a notification for road widening of Shatrunjay Temple to Gangadham Chowk stretch from existing width of six metres to 12 metres. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had issued a notification for road widening of Shatrunjay Temple to Gangadham Chowk stretch from existing width of six metres to 12 metres. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had issued a notification for road widening of Shatrunjay Temple to Gangadham Chowk stretch from existing width of six metres to 12 metres. The civic body also invited public suggestions and objections on the road plan.

BJP’s Ujwal Keskar and Sena leader Prashant Badhe have written to authorities raising objections to the project.

“We do not oppose the road-widening project, but the plan layout shows wrong intentions. While the proposed extended road width is 6 metres, it is not distributed equally on both sides of the stretch. It is 1.5 metres on one side and remaining 4.5 metres on the other. Hence, PMC is trying to save some properties and favouring its owners.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / BJP, Sena leaders oppose road widening project in Pune
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On