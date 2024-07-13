BJP, Sena leaders oppose road widening project in Pune

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena leaders have objected to the road widening project of the stretch between Gangadham Chowk and Shatrunjay Temple alleging that it favours certain residents. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had issued a notification for road widening of Shatrunjay Temple to Gangadham Chowk stretch from existing width of six metres to 12 metres. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had issued a notification for road widening of Shatrunjay Temple to Gangadham Chowk stretch from existing width of six metres to 12 metres. The civic body also invited public suggestions and objections on the road plan.

BJP’s Ujwal Keskar and Sena leader Prashant Badhe have written to authorities raising objections to the project.

“We do not oppose the road-widening project, but the plan layout shows wrong intentions. While the proposed extended road width is 6 metres, it is not distributed equally on both sides of the stretch. It is 1.5 metres on one side and remaining 4.5 metres on the other. Hence, PMC is trying to save some properties and favouring its owners.”