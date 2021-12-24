BJP workers to visit 1.5 lakh homes in Pune under “Atal Mission”

Ahead of the municipal elections scheduled earlier next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have planned to visit 1.5 lakh homes and six lakh voters on the occasion of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on Saturday.

Jagdish Mulik, BJP’s city unit president, said, “On the occasion of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, the party will undertake the drive under “Atal Mission.” Each party worker will visit at least five homes on the day and brief the families about various works carried out by BJP at the central and municipal level.”

Mulik said, “BJP had created a special app for the drive. Once the worker is at a particular home, the party’s control room would be able to get all the information automatically and workers need not manually fill up the details later. Party has given the list of ten homes to each worker and they would need to visit any five. Total 30,000 booth heads and workers will be participating in the drive.”

The party workers would hand over the booklet which would have information about works carried away by the party.

After finishing home visits, all the party workers would dine together in their respective areas.

The former chief minister and union minister Narayan Rane and home minister Amit Shah briefed the workers about the mission.