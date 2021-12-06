BJP’s door-to-door appeal for votes in Pune on Dec 25

Considering the upcoming municipal elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has gone back to using the traditional method of asking votes, which is knocking on everyone’s doorstep. The party has activated its cadre for this exercise and have also launched an app for the party workers.

The target is to reach 1.5 lakh homes on December 25, which also marks Atal Bihari Vajpayee birthday. For this exercise, 33,000 party workers will participate.

BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil said, “BJPs 33,000 workers will join the drive. Very worker will visit only five homes on that day and handout the booklet published by the BJP. This will make people aware of the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

According to BJPs city unit president Jadgdish Mulik, the city unit will visit six lakh people in a single day.

BJP leader Rajesh Pande who initiated this drive said, “We designed an app for the workers. All information will be uploaded here. Once a party worker visits a home, our control room will be notified via the app and it will reflect on the dashboard. The app also has updated voter list, contact name and email ids. We will also launch a call centre to give information about various schemes.”