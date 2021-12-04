BJP’s saffron and Shiv Sena’s saffron is different: Fadnavis

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party launched its campaign for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections on Friday, while inaugurating the new party office near the PMC’s headquarters.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “BJP did remarkable work at the national and city level during Covid. BJP executed various projects which will help it to get power in PMC again.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fadnavis launched an attack on Shiv Sena and said, “Now BJP’s saffron and Shiv Shiv Sena’s saffron is different. Shiv Sena forgot Hinduism and joined hands with those party who insulted Savarkar.”

Fadnavis added, “Though Maharashtra government did not given a single penny for Covid relief in Pune, PMC took all efforts to help citizens. The Prime Minister gave free vaccines to Maharashtra that’s why the state government is claiming that Maharashtra is number one for vaccinations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped manufacture, produce and research the vaccines. As well given advance them to produce more vaccine.”

Fadnavis claimed that if citizens give power to BJP, the party would ensure that Pune is the number one city in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}